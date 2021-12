Highly Recommended ***** Last June ( yes, during the Covid era) a new market and food hall came to Chicago. I knew of it because my great nephew Alec was on the team that brought this concept from paper to brick and mortar. Located at the corner of Diversey and Halsted, Dom’s Kitchen & Market, a store that will amaze you from the second you enter with its sections that allow for every need one might have. You can shop there, you can dine there- the choice is yours to make. They even have a party area that you can rent out and have them cater. Of course you can order catering for your home as well.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO