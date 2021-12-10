ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Otto Brillinger

Killeen Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA memorial service will be held for Rev. Otto Brillinger at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 922 Lutheran...

kdhnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithuania#Missionary#Church Road#Immanuel Lutheran Church

Comments / 0

Community Policy