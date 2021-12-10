Police: Boyfriend arrested, confesses to kidnapping, killing pregnant girlfriend

A nurse anesthetist from Maryland apparently confessed to killing his ex-girlfriend in a live stream directly before killing his ex-wife and then himself. Rajaee Shareef Black, 44, of Hanover allegedly broke into an ex-girlfriend’s home in Baltimore on Saturday and then shot her to death. She has since been identified as Tara Labang, 41, the Baltimore Sun reports. Baltimore Police noted they found her dead inside her home that afternoon after a report of an alarm.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO