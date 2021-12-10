Police: Boyfriend arrested, confesses to kidnapping, killing pregnant girlfriend

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested the boyfriend of a missing pregnant mother in Miami and charged him with murder. The arrest of 32-year-old Xavier Johnson came after authorities discovered human remains in the search for 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd. On Tuesday, police believe Johnson came to a home on...
MIAMI (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man was arrested after police allege he kidnapped his girlfriend, beat her, and dragged her into his car Tuesday. According to Miami-Dade Police, 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd was at work as a caretaker at 13840 SW 285th Terrace in Miami when she was reportedly abducted in a white Honda Civic and taken in an "unknown direction."
A nurse anesthetist from Maryland apparently confessed to killing his ex-girlfriend in a live stream directly before killing his ex-wife and then himself. Rajaee Shareef Black, 44, of Hanover allegedly broke into an ex-girlfriend’s home in Baltimore on Saturday and then shot her to death. She has since been identified as Tara Labang, 41, the Baltimore Sun reports. Baltimore Police noted they found her dead inside her home that afternoon after a report of an alarm.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a teen at gunpoint. Deputies say on Saturday, 18-year-old Christopher Herrera showed up to a home near Isleta and Pajarito Road around 5 a.m. and began firing shots demanding to know if his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend was there. They say there were children […]
Police have arrested and charged a man with the abduction and murder of a Miami-Dade home health aide worker. Xavier Johnson, 32, confessed to the kidnapping and murder of Andreae Lloyd after human remains were discovered. Johnson now faces several charges, including first-degree murder, kidnapping and armed burglary.
A pregnant Florida woman is dead after her boyfriend allegedly kidnapped her and dragged her from her work site. Andreae Lloyd, 27, was at her job at a Miami-Dade group home on Tuesday morning when “a male arrived and began to physically beat her,” the Miami-Dade Police Department stated in a Wednesday press release.
A man with apparent grievances about custody arrangements confessed to having killed his ex-girlfriend in a Facebook Live video, as he stood on his ex-wife’s doorstep waiting to kill her as well. According to WBAL, Baltimore Police were called to the first crime scene around 1:30pm on Saturday after...
Across Texas a grand jury has indicted a man who authorities say confessed to killing five people in north Texas. Jason Thornburg, 41, has been indicted for capital murder. Tarrant County investigators say three of the victims' bodies were found in a burning dumpster back in September. According to his...
A Pocomoke City woman is in the hospital after her boyfriend shot her on Saturday, according to police.
At about 6 p.m., Pocomoke City Police arrived at a residence on Clarke Avenue and found that Skky Tyrelle Townsend had shot his girlfriend in the shoulder, according to a news release.
...
SAN FRANCISCO - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a 3-year-old boy and then trying to take a 1-year-old from his stroller in San Francisco, police said. Officer Adam Lobsinger said Erin Williams of Sebastopol was booked Wednesday into San Francisco County Jail on allegations of kidnapping...
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving South Florida community came together to pay tribute to a pregnant mother who, police said, was killed by her boyfriend. Andreae Lloyd’s family and friends gathered on Monday in South Miami-Dade to celebrate her life on what would have been her 28th birthday.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Instagram messages found on the phone of the victim in last week’s fatal shooting on Buckshot Drive revealed he was lured out of his home by his ex-girlfriend, and her current boyfriend was there waiting for him. According to court records obtained by...
MODESTO – Hours before a crash that claimed the lives of two young men Saturday night, the boyfriend of the woman charged with murder and DUI was also arrested. According to the Modesto Police Department, David Petrik was arrested at about 4:00pm Saturday afternoon at the Vintage Faire Mall. He was charged with driving under the influence and carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle.
Police in two Maryland jurisdictions are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after they say a man killed his girlfriend, his ex-wife and then himself Saturday. Howard County police responded to the 7300 block of Eden Brook Drive in Columbia for reports of gunfire just after 2 p.m., a spokesperson said at a press conference Saturday evening.
The city of Seattle has agreed to a $3.5 million wrongful death settlement with the family of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant Black mother of four, who was shot and killed in her home in 2017. The case was set to go to trial next February, but the sides settled Monday,...
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators said a man wanted for murder is dead after being shot by a police officer in the parking lot of a Henry County shopping plaza. Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said the deceased was wanted for questioning in the beating death Thursday morning of a woman believed to have been the suspect’s girlfriend.
Comments / 0