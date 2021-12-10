ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Boyfriend arrested, confesses to kidnapping, killing pregnant girlfriend

By 850 WFTL
foxsports640.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have arrested a man who confessed to...

www.foxsports640.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
Oxygen

Nurse Confesses To Killing Ex-Girlfriend on Live Stream Before Killing Ex-Wife, Self

A nurse anesthetist from Maryland apparently confessed to killing his ex-girlfriend in a live stream directly before killing his ex-wife and then himself. Rajaee Shareef Black, 44, of Hanover allegedly broke into an ex-girlfriend’s home in Baltimore on Saturday and then shot her to death. She has since been identified as Tara Labang, 41, the Baltimore Sun reports. Baltimore Police noted they found her dead inside her home that afternoon after a report of an alarm.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police
KRQE News 13

Police arrest kidnapping suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a teen at gunpoint. Deputies say on Saturday, 18-year-old Christopher Herrera showed up to a home near Isleta and Pajarito Road around 5 a.m. and began firing shots demanding to know if his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend was there. They say there were children […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
news4sanantonio.com

Man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend confessed to more Texas killings

Across Texas a grand jury has indicted a man who authorities say confessed to killing five people in north Texas. Jason Thornburg, 41, has been indicted for capital murder. Tarrant County investigators say three of the victims' bodies were found in a burning dumpster back in September. According to his...
TEXAS STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Woman arrested for trying to kidnap two kids in San Francisco: police

SAN FRANCISCO - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a 3-year-old boy and then trying to take a 1-year-old from his stroller in San Francisco, police said. Officer Adam Lobsinger said Erin Williams of Sebastopol was booked Wednesday into San Francisco County Jail on allegations of kidnapping...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Boyfriend of Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Two Arrested Earlier

MODESTO – Hours before a crash that claimed the lives of two young men Saturday night, the boyfriend of the woman charged with murder and DUI was also arrested. According to the Modesto Police Department, David Petrik was arrested at about 4:00pm Saturday afternoon at the Vintage Faire Mall. He was charged with driving under the influence and carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle.
MODESTO, CA
NBC Washington

Man Killed Girlfriend, Ex-Wife in Murder-Suicide in Maryland, Police Say

Police in two Maryland jurisdictions are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after they say a man killed his girlfriend, his ex-wife and then himself Saturday. Howard County police responded to the 7300 block of Eden Brook Drive in Columbia for reports of gunfire just after 2 p.m., a spokesperson said at a press conference Saturday evening.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy