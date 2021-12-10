U.S. sues Texas, says discriminatory redistricting dilutes Black, Hispanic vote

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Texas over new redistricting maps Monday, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state's booming Latino and Black populations. The lawsuit, filed in the Western District of Texas, claims the state violates part of the Voting Rights Act. It is the first filing challenging a state's maps from the Biden Justice Department during this redistricting cycle. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department "would use all available authorities and resources to continue protecting the right to vote." Legal experts anticipate a blizzard of litigation as states redraw their legislative lines. The lawsuit notes that the vast majority of Texas' population growth over the past decade came from Black, Latino and Asian people, but the new maps that state Republicans drew doesn't give any of these communities new opportunities to choose their own representatives.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO