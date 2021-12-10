ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

U.S. sues Texas, says discriminatory redistricting dilutes Black, Hispanic vote

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas on Monday alleging the state violated the Voting Rights Act by creating redistricting plans that intentionally discriminate against Black and minority voters by minimizing their voting strength. “The complaint we filed today alleges that Texas has violated section two by creating...

Justice Dept. sues Texas over redistricting maps

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Texas over new redistricting maps Monday, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state's booming Latino and Black populations. The lawsuit, filed in the Western District of Texas, claims the state violates part of the Voting Rights Act. It is the first filing challenging a state's maps from the Biden Justice Department during this redistricting cycle. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department "would use all available authorities and resources to continue protecting the right to vote." Legal experts anticipate a blizzard of litigation as states redraw their legislative lines. The lawsuit notes that the vast majority of Texas' population growth over the past decade came from Black, Latino and Asian people, but the new maps that state Republicans drew doesn't give any of these communities new opportunities to choose their own representatives.
