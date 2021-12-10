ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar firms ahead of U.S. inflation data; PBOC clips yuan’s wings

By Reuters
 6 days ago
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The dollar was firm on Friday ahead of U.S. inflation figures, which could settle the course of interest rates, while the Chinese yuan was nursing its sharpest drop in months after a nudge lower from authorities triggered a slide. The euro, seen as vulnerable from...

MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. - Doves become hawks - Hoping to avoid negative political fallout, Biden's team and Fed officials -- who are independent from the White House -- for months have tried to reassure nervous consumers that the price jumps were mostly due to temporary knock-on effects of the pandemic, such as semiconductor shortages and shipping snafus.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision

It’s widely anticipated that the FOMC will accelerate its QE taper, looking to end asset purchases by the end of 1Q’22. The release a new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) will have markets scrutinizing the ‘dot plot’ for clues for when the first rate hike will arrive in 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Opinion: Fed finally steps up to fight high inflation after downplaying rising prices for months

The Federal Reserve has never forecast U.S. inflation to rise by more than 2.2% in the following year since the 2007-2009 Great Recession. Until now. The Fed on Wednesday lifted its forecast for U.S. inflation in 2022 to 2.6% from its prior estimate of 2.2%, a belated recognition that price pressures won’t dissipate as rapidly as senior officials once believed.
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

Is the ‘Mother of All Crashes’ Coming to Wall Street in 2022?

Let me tell you a little secret about the Fed, which everyone knows but very few are willing to admit: They’re the masters of the financial universe, and they can single-handedly decide whether your stocks are going to up or down over the next 12 months. That’s been true...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation vs. omicron: Bank of England faces rate dilemma

With prices rising at the fastest pace in a decade in the run-up to Christmas, households up and down the United Kingdom could do without an increase in their loans and mortgages if the Bank of England decides to raise interest rates Thursday.Most economists and financial markets think it's more likely than not that the central bank will keep rates unchanged given the huge economic uncertainties surrounding the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Were it to raise rates, it would be the first central bank within the world’s leading economies to do so since the pandemic...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Japan’s Nov exports speed up as autos demand improves

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s exports growth sped up in November, government data showed on Thursday, suggesting the trade-reliant economy is overcoming supply constraints and staging a solid rebound, although the expansion was a tad slower than expected. The data came days after the Bank of Japan’s quarterly tankan...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

