ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden set to make 1st late-night TV appearance as president

crossroadstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting ready for his first late-night TV appearance since taking office. Biden is set to appear Friday on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with comedian Jimmy Fallon. Biden will appear virtually; the White...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Mark Meadows said he was 'surprised' he didn't crack his phone's screen when he angrily dialed a Fox News editor on election night after the network projected Biden would win Arizona: book

Mark Meadows said it was "infuriating" when Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night. Meadows quickly called Fox News editor Bill Sammon, forcefully tapping the numbers on his phone. "I'm surprised I didn't crack the screen of my iPhone," the former Trump aide wrote in his new book.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

CNN floats possible replacements for Biden in 2024

CNN's Chris Cillizza on Monday published an article in which he names Democrats who could possibly replace President Biden in the 2024 presidential elections. Cillizza listed Biden's age and current political problems as the reason why he might be replaced on the Democrat ticket in 2024. "Combine President Joe Biden's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
crossroadstoday.com

Jill Biden says being first lady is ‘harder than I imagined’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden says being first lady “is a little harder than I imagined.”. She tells “CBS Sunday Morning” in an interview set to air next week that her new role is a 24-hour undertaking and not the kind of job that ends at a certain hour.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Joe Biden
crossroadstoday.com

Renewable energy is Biden’s big challenge

President Joe Biden made tackling climate change and moving America away from fossil fuels a large part of his election manifesto. This year at the United Nations Climate Change Conference Biden made big promises. Is Biden on track to meet those goals of weaning the U.S. off fossil fuels?. To...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
crossroadstoday.com

Biden picks Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan for ambassadors

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he’s nominating Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy who served as ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration, to serve as ambassador to Australia and Michelle Kwan, the renowned U.S. Olympic figure skater, to serve as his chief envoy to Belize.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Atlanta Daily World

Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama Emerge As Top Candidates For 2024 Election

The 2024 presidential election may be years away, but political pollsters are always looking towards the future. While putting together a Hill-HarrisX poll, researchers asked potential voters who they would like to support in the upcoming presidential race if President Joe Biden were not to run for re-election. Through this effort, Vice President Kamala Harris emerged as the leading political candidate with 13% of the vote and former First Lady Michelle Obama followed closely behind with 10% of the vote. Other potential candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Cory Booker, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg earned less than 5% of voters’ support.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Roku Tv#Youtube Tv#Ap#Nbc#The White House#Senate#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
The Independent

Manchin hits Dems' $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has signaled anew that he's still not ready to back his party's $2 trillion social and environment legislation, then talked to President Joe Biden as party leaders scrambled for a pathway to advance the long-stalled package — preferably by Christmas.The West Virginia lawmaker declined to describe his telephone conversation with the president Monday, saying he and Biden are “talking about different iterations" and saying “anything's possible" when asked if they could reach a deal by the holiday.White House spokesman Andrew Bates said the two men had “a good, constructive phone call" and would talk again...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Alex Jones suggests Biden caused lethal Kentucky tornado with ‘weather weapon’ in latest unhinged rant

Alex Jones has suggested that the devastating tornadoes that wreaked havoc across Kentucky and five other US states last week were actually caused by President Joe Biden wielding government "weather weapons". Mr Jones, a far right radio shock jock and prolific conspiracy conspiracist, spuriously claimed a five-year-old speech about theoretical ways to stop global warming as proof that the US government had been working on dangerous weather control technology."So the question is," he asked, referring to Mr Biden’s administration, "did they use weather weapons to cause the tornadoes? That’s a legitimate question to ask."At least 74 people have been...
ENVIRONMENT
Los Angeles Daily News

The problem with Kamala Harris

On March 9, 2020—just days after Joe Biden effectively secured his position as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president—then-candidate Biden described himself as “a bridge” to a new generation of Democratic leaders who are “the future of this country.”. From the outset of his campaign,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy