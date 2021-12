John Travolta and his two children enjoyed an intimate evening for their Thanksgiving celebration, which included 11-year-old Benjamin cooking!. John Travolta, 67, kept Thanksgiving an intimate affair with his kids Ella, 21, and Benjamin, 11. The 67-year-old actor shared a glimpse of the evening with a short video posted to his Instagram on Friday, Nov. 26. “I wanted to take this minute to give thanks to all of you for everything you do for me throughout the year,” he said to his 3.7 million followers. “I appreciate it. It doesn’t go unnoticed. Here’s a glimpse of our Thanksgiving,” he added.

