Senua's Saga: Hellblade II's first gameplay trailer is ridiculously good-looking

Yesterday was the big day for many video game studios as their games were showcased on The Game Awards. Awaceb revealed a new gameplay trailer of Tchia that shows a lot of detailed footage of the actual gameplay. It shows off the beautiful ocean and mountains in New Caledonia, which is also the homeland of Awaceb’s co-founders. The visuals are reminiscing of Zelda and Disney. It seems that players will have plenty of opportunities to explore, collect, and hunt — be it finding a treasure chest hidden in a cave, paragliding from the top of a gigantic rock, or shooting at enemies with a sling shot.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO