Senua's Saga: Hellblade II's first gameplay trailer is ridiculously good-looking

By J. Conditt
Engadget
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNinja Theory revealed Senua's Saga: Hellblade II two years ago at The Game Awards, and since then, it's kept fairly quiet about the sequel, and we've certainly never seen...

www.engadget.com

vrfocus.com

First Gameplay Trailer Arrives for NERF Ultimate Championship

One of the more unusual virtual reality (VR) announcements to come out of E3 2021 was Nerf Ultimate Championship by Secret Location. Continuing the raft of new gameplay videos today, Secret Location has just released the first footage of Nerf Ultimate Championship in action. As you’d expect from a virtual...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Is Likely to Appear at The Game Awards

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Fans Are Expecting It to Show Up at The Game Awards. Senua’s Sega: Hellblade 2 is reportedly going to be among the title that are going to be shown at this year’s The Game Awards. Back in September Journalist Jeff Grubb leaked to the gaming public...
VIDEO GAMES
thekoalition.com

A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Trailer Looks Outstanding

During The Game Awards, Focus Home Interactive and Asobo Studio released the official gameplay trailer for their upcoming game A Plague Tale: Requiem. The trailer is embedded above while an official description of the game is included below. As Robert Louis Stevenson’s poem “Requiem” sets the tone, witness the first...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Tchia’s New Trailer Reveals Details of Its Gameplay

Yesterday was the big day for many video game studios as their games were showcased on The Game Awards. Awaceb revealed a new gameplay trailer of Tchia that shows a lot of detailed footage of the actual gameplay. It shows off the beautiful ocean and mountains in New Caledonia, which is also the homeland of Awaceb’s co-founders. The visuals are reminiscing of Zelda and Disney. It seems that players will have plenty of opportunities to explore, collect, and hunt — be it finding a treasure chest hidden in a cave, paragliding from the top of a gigantic rock, or shooting at enemies with a sling shot.
VIDEO GAMES
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars Hunters’ Gets First Gameplay Trailer

It’s been a while since Lucasfilm Games and Zynga unveiled the first official (CG) trailer for Star Wars Hunters, their upcoming free-to-play video game for mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. However, we only got brief glimpses at the gameplay through scattered ads and some screenshots. Now, a proper gameplay trailer has finally arrived via Lucasfilm Games’ Twitter account:
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

Gameplay Trailer: Rocksteady’s “Suicide Squad”

After two cinematic trailers at the DC Fandome events, Rocksteady Studios has now unveiled the first official gameplay trailer for “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League”. Aired during The Game Awards 2021, the game is set across a war-torn Metropolis as the Squad – Harley Quinn, King Shark,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Flying Wild Hog's Evil West on First Gameplay

The Game Awards 2021 presented the first gameplay trailer from Evil West, a brutal western by Flying Wild Hog. During this year's edition of The Game Awards, a trailer for Evil West, a western action game by Flying Wild Hog, known for the Shadow Warrior series, was shown. The trailer...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Hellblade 2 re-emerges with gameplay footage

The long-anticipated sequel to Hellblade has re-emerged at The Game Awards. Developer Ninja Theory and publisher Microsoft unveiled a new look at the game at Geoff Keighley’s show, and it’s looking just as visually impressive as you might expect. The trailer opens on Senua and a group of...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What is the release date for Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga

Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga is the follow-up to 2017’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which originally launched on PlayStation 4 and PC before being ported to Xbox the following year. A Nintendo Switch version also came out in 2019. When can you expect to get your hands on Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga?
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Halo TV show's first look trailer premieres live at The Game Awards

The Halo TV show's first look trailer will premiere at The Game Awards 2021 show on Thursday Dec. 9, 2021. The trailer will be shown at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. The new trailer is being released just a day after the global launch of Halo Infinite on Xbox and PC.
TV SERIES
Engadget

The 'Cuphead' DLC will finally arrive on June 30th

Studio MDHR has finally announced a release date for the long-awaited Cuphead expansion. After a string of delays, The Delicious Last Course will arrive on June 30th, nearly five years after the run-and-gun platformer debuted. A trailer that emerged at The Game Awards shows more of that gorgeous 1930s-style art...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade' heads to PC on December 16th

As expected, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to PC. At The Game Awards, Square Enix announced it will release the title to the Epic Games Store on December 16th. Announced at the start of the year, Intergrade initially came out on PlayStation 5 on June 10th. On top of adding a new chapter featuring Yuffie, the enhanced port featured improved graphics, including sharper textures and more realistic lighting and fog effects.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Square Enix action-RPG 'Forspoken' hits PS5 and PC on May 24th, 2022

Forspoken, the action role-playing game from Final Fantasy XV studio Luminous Productions, will hit PlayStation 5 and PC on May 24th, 2022. Publisher Square Enix revealed the release date in a new trailer during The Game Awards, showing off fresh gameplay and world-building elements. In Forspoken, protagonist Frey Holland is...
VIDEO GAMES

