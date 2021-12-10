WATCH: Hecklers Try to Disrupt Fox News All American Christmas Tree Re-Lighting

A man has been arrested and charged with arson for allegedly burning a 50-foot tall Christmas tree outside the Fox News headquarters in New York City. According to a New York Police Department spokesperson, a 49-year-old homeless man named Craig Tamanaha was charged Wednesday morning at 12:23 a.m. for arson, criminal trespassing, criminal tampering, criminal mischief, endangering others, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. At 12:14 a.m., he was spotted by Fox News Channel security guards climbing the Christmas tree outside their office on the corner of West 48th Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown.
