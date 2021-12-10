ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Hecklers Try to Disrupt Fox News All American Christmas Tree Re-Lighting

By Colby Hall
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan’t we just let Fox News enjoy their Christmas moment?. Hecklers tried to disrupt the All-American Christmas Tree re-lighting at “Fox News Square” Thursday night but failed to disrupt the holiday cheer....

mediaite.com

Fox News Hosts Condemn ‘Disgusting’ Christmas Tree Torching By ‘Bastard’ Alleged Arsonist: ‘We Don’t Feel Safe’

Fox News hosts condemned the torching of the network’s Christmas tree outside their New York City headquarters on Wednesday, with some connecting the allegedly intentional fire to a nationwide crimewave. Following what the NYPD called an early morning arson outside of Fox’s studio in Midtown Manhattan, some network hosts...
Popculture

Christmas Tree Outside Fox News Headquarters Set on Fire, Suspect Identified

A suspect is in custody after a large Christmas tree outside Fox News' New York City headquarters was set on fire early Wednesday morning. The New York Police Department confirmed hours later that a 49-year-old man, identified as Craig Tamanaha, had been identified as a suspect and arrested in connection to the fire. Tamanaha faced numerous charges.
HuffingtonPost

Man Held As Fox News' Giant Christmas Tree Goes Up In Flames

A man is in custody after a 50-foot Christmas tree outside the News Corp. Building in New York, which houses Fox News, went up in flames early Wednesday. Fox News security spotted the 49-year-old suspect climbing what the conservative network has dubbed its “All-American Christmas Tree” in Fox Square on the Avenue of the Americas at around 12:14 a.m., the New York Police Department told HuffPost in a statement.
Washington Times

Fox News lights new Christmas tree after first one razed in arson attack

A new Fox News Christmas tree was unveiled in a lighting ceremony Thursday in New York City, the day after the original 50-foot tree was torched in an apparent arson attack. The second All-American Christmas Tree was assembled and installed at Fox Square in a televised event that began at 5 p.m. EST during “The Five,” less than 48 hours after the first tree went up in flames shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.
New Haven Register

Suspect Charged With Arson for Burning Fox News Christmas Tree in New York

A man has been arrested and charged with arson for allegedly burning a 50-foot tall Christmas tree outside the Fox News headquarters in New York City. According to a New York Police Department spokesperson, a 49-year-old homeless man named Craig Tamanaha was charged Wednesday morning at 12:23 a.m. for arson, criminal trespassing, criminal tampering, criminal mischief, endangering others, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. At 12:14 a.m., he was spotted by Fox News Channel security guards climbing the Christmas tree outside their office on the corner of West 48th Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown.
Taylor Daily Press

Fox News under the influence of a blazing Christmas tree

Anger erupted in the corridors of the American Fox News channel after setting fire to a Christmas tree in front of the editorial office. The loss of ‘The Tree That Binds Us’ kept Trump’s promotional station busy for several days. Fox News, the American news channel, has...
