Watch: Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, And More Risk Their Lives To Solve A Mystery In Space In New Trailer For “The Silent Sea”

"We need to do what we're told, so focus on the mission." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for a mysterious Korean sci-fi series titled The Silent Sea, arriving on Netflix this month. Set in the future, when the planet suffers from a lack of food & water. Yoon Jae is a soldier for the space agency. He is selected for a team to travel to the moon. Their mission is to find a mysterious sample from an abandoned research station. During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, they try to retrieve samples from a research facility steeped in classified secrets. But one by one, they start to end up dead… "A suspenseful sci-fi mystery set on a lunar base." The title is a reference to the real Sea of Tranquility, which is 544 miles in diameter, and is also where Apollo 11 first landed in 1969. This stars Bae Doona (best known as Sonmi-451 in Cloud Atlas), Gong Yoo, Lee Joon, Kim Sun-young, Lee Mu-saeng, and Lee Sung-wook. After this trailer, I'd say this seems like Cameron's The Abyss, but on the Moon. Especially with that black abyss next to the station.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO