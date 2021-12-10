ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, And More Risk Their Lives To Solve A Mystery In Space In New Trailer For “The Silent Sea”

By E. Cha
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has shared an exciting new sneak peek of its highly-anticipated series “The Silent Sea”!. “The Silent Sea” is an upcoming series set in 2075, when Earth has become desertified and drained of its natural resources. A special team is tasked with heading to an abandoned research station on the moon,...

Soompi

Watch: Kim Bum Has A Rain-Shaped Burden On His Shoulders In Hilarious Teaser For New Fantasy Drama

TvN’s upcoming drama “Ghost Doctor” (literal title) has released a second teaser!. Helmed by “Heirs” director Boo Sung Chul, “Ghost Doctor” is a fantasy medical drama about two doctors who could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds, skills, or personalities, but who end up combining bodies and spirits. Rain will star as genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, while Kim Bum will play silver-spoon resident Go Seung Tak. Apink‘s Son Naeun will play emergency room intern Oh Soo Jung, who believes in supernatural phenomena and miracles despite studying medicine.
WORLD
Soompi

Kim Nam Gil And Jin Sun Kyu Team Up To Catch A Culprit In Intriguing Poster For New Drama

SBS’s upcoming drama “Those Who Read Hearts of Evil” (literal translation) has released a new teaser poster of Kim Nam Gil and Jin Sun Kyu!. “Those Who Read Hearts of Evil” is based on a book of the same name that was co-penned by Kwon Il Yong and Go Na Moo. It will tell the story of South Korea’s first criminal profiler as he struggles to look inside and read the hearts of serial killers during a time when the word “profiling” did not exist.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Lee Jin Wook Searches For Kwon Nara To The Ends Of The Earth In New “Bulgasal” Teaser

TvN’s upcoming drama “Bulgasal” shared a preview of the first episode!. “Bulgasal” is a new fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that cannot die or age) who was once human centuries ago. Kwon Nara will star as Min Sang Woon, a woman who is repeatedly reincarnated while fleeing the bulgasal but remembers all her past lives.
ENTERTAINMENT
darkhorizons.com

Netflix’s Moon-Set “The Silent Sea” Trailer

Netflix has premiered the trailer for the eight-episode South Korean sci-fi mystery thriller series “The Silent Sea” which hails from director Choi Hang-Yong. The story unfolds in a near-future where the world’s drinking water supply is starting to dry up. During a perilous twenty-four-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Upcoming Fantasy Drama Shares Sneak Peek Of Drastic Changes In Rain And Uee’s Relationship

TvN’s upcoming drama “Ghost Doctor” has shared an intriguing glimpse of Rain and Uee in character!. Helmed by “Heirs” director Boo Sung Chul, “Ghost Doctor” is a fantasy medical drama about two doctors who could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds, skills, or personalities, but who end up combining bodies and spirits. Rain will star as genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, while Kim Bum will play silver-spoon resident Go Seung Tak.
CELEBRITIES
cancelledscifi.com

The Silent Sea

Starring: Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, Lee Joon, Kim Sun-young, Lee Moo-Saeng. Description: During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets. Netflix.com. Trailer:. You can see the current schedule of sci fi and fantasy shows at...
TV SERIES

