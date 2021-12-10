ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Persona 4 Arena Coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PS4 in 2022

By Ule Lopez
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the latest edition of The Game Awards, it's been confirmed that Persona 4 Arena is coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 in March 17, 2022. Pre-orders for the Steam version of the game will be available soon. This was part of ATLUS's celebration of the 25th Anniversary of...

