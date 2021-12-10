The King of Fighters XV Next Open Beta Confirmed; New Character Khronen Teased

Note: This is a developing story. More info on The Matrix Awakens will be added soon. It’s been a over a year and a half since Epic Games provided a first glimpse at Unreal Engine 5 in action, but we still don’t have a particularly clear vision of the cutting-edge tech can do. Epic did release a demo devs could tinker with, but no commercially-available UE5 games have been released yet. Well, just minutes ago during The Game Awards we got a first peek at The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 “experience” creating by Epic Games in conjunction with Matrix director Lana Wachowski. The results were impressive, showing off a photorealistic Neo and Trinity, an impressive world and effects, and more. Best of all, you can play it for yourself, right now! But first, check out a quick teaser for The Matrix Awakens, below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO