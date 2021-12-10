ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Shows Off Giants and Gorgeous In-Engine Footage in a New Trailer

By Nathan Birch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenua's Saga: Hellblade II was the first Xbox Series X game Microsoft showed us, but now a year after the console's release, additional details on the game have been hard to come by. Thankfully, that changed just a few minutes ago during The Game Awards, as we got a new "gameplay"...

