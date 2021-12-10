ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Mexico truck crash: At least 54 people killed as trailer overturns

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 54 people have been killed and scores more injured after the truck they were being transported in crashed in southern Mexico, authorities say. More than 150 people, said to be migrants from Central America, were crammed into the truck's trailer when it rolled in the state of...

www.bbc.com

