New Dick's Drive-In location to open at the Crossroads Mall

Bring on the borscht.What's happening: Babushka's, a traditional Russian restaurant that launched in a Temple Terrace strip mall in 2018, is set to open a new site on Dec. 15 in a prime South Tampa location, 901 W Platt Street.The building formerly housed popular brunch spot Boca, which closed in 2020.Driving the news: Creative Loafing broke the news back in July, and the Times later reported that father and son team Alexander and Kirill Chemodanov were planning a more upscale restaurant in a space three times the size of their flagship.The restaurant confirmed it would open on Dec. 15, serving classic Russian, Ukrainian and Eastern European plates.What to expect: If it's anything like the Temple Terrace location — a hot spot for adventurous eaters — you'll find menu items like blinchiki, hot buterbrods, pelmeni and chicken kiev, plus a caviar bar and infused vodkas in a stylish, dacha-like interior.

TAMPA, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO