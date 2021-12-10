ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

News analysis: Biden convenes ‘democracy summit’ as America’s system grows imperiled

By ELI STOKOLS
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has framed his agenda broadly as an endeavor to show the world that democracies can deliver. But as he convened leaders from more than 100 countries in a virtual “Summit for Democracy” on Thursday, there are growing questions about the stability of America’s own democracy —...

CNN

11 Democrats who could replace Joe Biden in 2024

(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
Washington Post

Alaska Senate candidate challenging Murkowski says she will not support McConnell as GOP leader

Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), says she will not support Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as GOP leader, the second Senate hopeful to oppose McConnell as other Republicans publicly attack him to further align themselves with former president Donald Trump. Tshibaka, whom Trump endorsed last...
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
Fox News

'Hannity' on Kamala Harris' dropping favorability

This is a rush transcript from, "Hannity", December 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: We're out of time tonight. We'll be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m. You know what we're like, we won't repeat it. Now,...
Fox News

Ingraham: Biden and Democrats are planning their next crackdown on freedom

Laura Ingraham said President Biden and the Democrats are planning their next move to infringe on Americans' freedoms on Tuesday's "Ingraham Angle." The Fox News host argued the Democrats' hysteria over climate change is a ruse to expand the government's power over daily life. "We won’t be locked down again – not by a COVID emergency and not by a climate emergency," she said.
Fresno Bee

Court to hear arguments in GOP’s election ‘investigation’

A Pennsylvania court will hear arguments Wednesday over Democrats' efforts to block a subpoena of state election officials in what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, propelled by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that he was cheated out of victory. The...
AFP

Biden pressed over 'honest mistake' on Taiwan at democracy summit

A leading Republican senator on Tuesday demanded that President Joe Biden make amends over a cut in transmission of Taiwan's speech during last week's democracy summit, in what an official called an "honest mistake." He asked Biden to take steps to "make amends" over Taiwan including at a second, in-person democracy summit planned for next year.
AFP

Biden nominee for India envoy says will raise rights, Russia

Eric Garcetti, the nominee for US ambassador to India, promised Tuesday to raise human rights and arms purchases from Russia as lawmakers said the concerns clouded the growing relationship with New Delhi. The Los Angeles mayor told his Senate confirmation hearing that he will "actively raise" human rights if confirmed as President Joe Biden's choice as ambassador. "I'll raise them with humility -- it's a two way street on these -- but I intend to engage directly with civil society," Garcetti said. "There are groups that are actively fighting for human rights of people on the ground in India that will get direct engagement from me."
