Nothing comes easy for the LA Rams it seems. When the front office was adding new players to the roster, the team ran aground of three determined and talented opponents. Now that the team and coaching staff appear to have acclimated everyone to the playbook and one another, the roster has been devastated by a COVID-19 outbreak, and at last reports, 16 players were assigned to the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO