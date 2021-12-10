ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News mogul mocked in HBO's hit 'Succession'

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, Fox News has played one of the largest roles in politics, with ring-wing billionaire Rupert Murdoch at the helm of the...

www.msnbc.com

Slate

Who Is the Least Despicable Person on Fox News Now?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace ended his Sunday interview show this weekend with a big announcement: After 18 years in the host’s chair, he would leave Fox News. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in,” said Wallace, who is headed for a new streaming service from CNN. “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” While the announcement was unexpected, Wallace’s departure did not entirely take me by surprise. There’s only so long anyone can stand the burden of being the most credible person at Fox News.
Rupert Murdoch
Ari Melber
The Guardian

Colbert on Chris Wallace's move to CNN: 'There goes Fox News's last shred of credibility'

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
westwoodhorizon.com

Fox News is Harming America

Fox News is very well known around the U.S. for promoting antisemitism, racism, and anti-COVID opinions, especially during former President Donald Trump’s presidency. However, while they were strongly against the COVID-19 vaccine, Fox Studios had stringent guidelines in place which required them to get it. PrimeTime hosts like Tucker Carlson, Dan Bongino, and Tomi Lauren continuously pushed a false narrative to their millions of viewers and went as far as to falsely link thousands of deaths to the vaccine.
Primetimer

Fox News won't miss a beat following Chris Wallace's departure because he was mostly appreciated by its haters

"The liberal Twitterverse celebrated Wallace’s defection Sunday, imagining that it would somehow injure Fox," says Jack Shafer. "Sure, Fox has a 24- to 72-hour period of bad publicity to deal with, but by next weekend there will be a replacement host for Wallace on Fox News Sunday and by February, few viewers will remember Wallace at all. Dedicated Fox-haters (you know who you are) think that if they only drive off the channel’s top advertisers with boycotts, edit together enough supercuts of Fox’s lowest programming, or hector Tucker Carlson one more time, the channel that Rupert Murdoch built will come toppling down. But Fox is too profitable and its owner too tenacious to surrender. It would be easier to rid the world of Microsoft Windows than it would be to eradicate Fox. Ordinarily, when one network nabs an anchor from another it’s as much about damaging a foe by blowing a hole in the rival’s lineup as it is about absorbing new talent. NBC poached Megyn Kelly, in part, to hurt Fox. CBS stole Katie Couric to ding NBC. But that media maxim doesn’t apply to Wallace. He was emblematic of Fox only for non-Fox viewers, who thought of him as a professional oasis in the Fox sewer. Most Fox viewers probably had little sense of who he was: He anchored a one-hour show once a week that finished fourth in the Sunday shows derby. He popped up occasionally to provide commentary on other Fox shows, but he was never a franchise face like O’Reilly, Carlson, Hannity or even Baier. By leaving Fox for a competitor, Wallace has picked the opportune time and the opportune place for his break. He emerges with most of his dignity intact and, we assume, a big wad of Zuckerbucks in his pocket. He will draw fresh eyes to CNN+. He will serve as a CNN+ recruitment tool, describing Wallace as their journalistic ideal. But until he finally opens up to “share his concerns” about Fox, he will go down in broadcast history as the man who lent his many talents, his expertise, his interviewing techniques and his good name to a corrupt media conglomerate. Wallace may have physically escaped the cult, but until he’s as level with us as he presses his interview subjects to be, he’ll remain an honorary member." ALSO: What's behind the Jake Tapper-Chris Wallace "feud"?
Variety

Chris Wallace to Join CNN Plus After Fox News Channel Departure

Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News Channel, he announced on his program Sunday morning, and will join the CNN Plus streaming-video outlet, a move that abruptly sunders the cable-news outlet’s connection with one of its most recognized and independent journalists. Wallace delivered the news himself, in the last minutes of his “Fox News Sunday,” which he has anchored for nearly two decades on the Fox Corporation-owned outlet.  “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out,” said Wallace. The words...
Houston Chronicle

Chris Wallace Quits Fox News to Join CNN's Streaming Platform

Chris Wallace, one of the few remaining reasonable people at Fox News, announced he is quitting the network. And per a press release from CNN, he is leaving to become an anchor on CNN+, its soon-to-launch streaming service. “I am thrilled to join CNN+,” Wallace said in a statement. “After...
Distractify

The Season 3 Finale of HBO's 'Succession' Has Crowned a New AntiHero — Let's Explain the Betrayals

The long-awaited Succession Season 3 finale has arrived, and boy is it a gut-punch. Season 3 starts off with Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) at the height of power. After Kendall publicly unveils the truth about Waystar Royco's sex and murder scandal coverup, blaming his father for it all, viewers witness the start of WWIII. On his high horse, Kendall thinks that by betraying his father, he could take over the company. But his plan falls apart.
HuffingtonPost

Trevor Noah Points Out Difference Between Fox News And CNN Text Controversies

Trevor Noah observed Tuesday that both Fox News and CNN have recently been the subject of controversy after employees’ private text exchanges were made public. “It’s crazy that CNN fired Chris Cuomo because he was caught giving secret advice to a politician, his brother,” Noah said on “The Daily Show.” “But now it turns out that basically everyone at Fox News was giving secret advice to President Trump and his people.”
mynews13.com

HBO's 'Succession' leads Critics Choice TV Awards nominations with 8

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — HBO's "Succession" garnered eight nominations to lead the field Monday as the Critics Choice Association announced its TV category nominees for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Winners will be announced Jan. 9 during a live broadcast that will air on The CW network and TBS.
Showbiz411

HBO Cult Hit "Succession" Jumped 22% This Week, Up Over 100K Viewers, But It Gave Me Nightmares

Nothing succeeds like emotional brutality. HBO’s cult series, “Succession,” finally broke back over 600,000 viewers on Sunday night, coming to 645K. That’s up 22% from the previous week which was at 525K. “Succession” season three has see-sawed up and down from its premiere six weeks ago at 564K. This whole third season has had trouble, I think, mostly because of NFL football games.
MSNBC

Fox hosts, Don Jr. texts reveal everyone was horrified by riot—except Trump

“Here is the raw truth that is exposed in just those few text messages. Everyone—except for the actual mob and Donald Trump—was on the same page as they watched the horrifying insurrection transpire,” says Chris Hayes. “Everyone else immediately recognized that it was wrong, that it was horribly dangerous and destructive, and that the president alone was controlling it and could stop it.”Dec. 15, 2021.
CinemaBlend

The Office Once Held An Uncomfortable Record. It Was Broken By HBO's Succession

Though NBC's The Office ended over eight years ago, many still talk about it and enjoying watching it today. The series received much praise and awards throughout its run, and almost any show would love to have its accolades. Interestingly, the show also holds a record that's honestly a bit uncomfortable. And as it turns out, it was recently broken by HBO’s acclaimed drama Succession.
