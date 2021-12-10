ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute reviews 'The Power of the Dog'

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovie critic Bruce Miller says “The Power of the...

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Power Of The Dog
Lifehacker

30 of the Best Movies of 2021 You Can Watch at Home Right Now

It has been a good year for movies. Not a great year for movie theaters, though. In 2019, the last year in which box office returns were unaffected by the pandemic, U.S. theaters banked $11.4 billion in ticket sales. Last year, that lofty total dropped to $2.2 billion (for context, Avengers: Endgame alone made more than $850 million domestically in 2018). While things look much better in 2021—ticket revenue is expected to approach $4.7 billion—that’s still obviously not great for businesses built on people plunking down $10 every weekend to catch a new release (and hopefully buy some overpriced popcorn while they’re at it).
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Christmas Movies to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon, and More

I enjoy few things more than a good ol' Christmas movie, but there are so many to watch (and so many streaming services to watch them on) that figuring out your holiday viewing schedule could get overwhelming. We're here to help with our list that includes the classics you'll probably be rewatching for the millionth time, like Home Alone, Elf, and A Christmas Story, but we've also included some lesser-known movies we love to watch during the holiday season, like Tangerine and Black Christmas. Whether you subscribe to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Peacock, we promise there's something here that'll help get you in the spirit.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: ‘Queen of the Universe,’ ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’

Hold on to that wig, Eurovision, because “Queen of the Universe” is coming for your gig. For the most part, “Drag” and lip-syncing go hand in hand. But in “Queen of the Universe” – a cross between “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “American Idol” – drag performers from all over the world will face off in a live singing competition.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
UC Daily Campus

‘The Power of the Dog’ is a dark Western worth watching

“The Power of the Dog” is a newly released Western film that is currently available to stream on Netflix. It is the first film in 12 years by renowned New Zealand director Jane Campion and is well worth the wait. “The Power of the Dog” is a subtle but tense film full of complex characters that is absolutely worth checking out.
MOVIES
Polygon

The Power of the Dog and every new movie you can stream at home this weekend

This weekend sees the release of Benedetta, the historical erotic drama from acclaimed Dutch auteur Paul Verhoeven (Total Recall, Robocop). But if a biographical drama about a lesbian nun in a 17th-century Italian covent doesn’t quite move the needle for you, there’s still plenty of new and exciting releases to watch on VOD and streaming this weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
ourquadcities.com

At the Movies | “Encounter” & “The Power of the Dog”

It’s time for our weekly look at the movies! As always, Movie Mike is here is discuss last week’s hits and misses and preview the new films coming out this week! This week we have 2 new films: sci-fi/thriller “Encounter” and western drama “The Power of the Dog”. For more...
MOVIES
The Oakland Press

Movies: ‘Power of the Dog’ moves to Netflix

Jane Campion, whose last movie was 2009’s “Bright Star,” makes a triumphant return to filmmaking in “The Power of the Dog,” a frontier psychodrama starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons. Adapted by Campion from Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, Cumberbatch plays a domineering Montana rancher who resents his brother’s new wife and her son. Widely hailed as one of the best films of the year, “The Power of the Dog” begins streaming Dec. 1 on Netflix. In my review, I called it a “masterful vision of the West” that plays out “in a juxtaposition of rugged exteriors and murkier, more mysterious interiors.” (AP Film Writer Jake Coyle)
MOVIES
Decider

‘The Power of the Dog’

After a 12-year hiatus from directing, acclaimed filmmaker Jane Campion has returned with what may be her greatest film to date. The Power the Dog, now streaming on Netflix, is a slow build. Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons star as Phil and George Burbank, brothers who own a ranch together in the year 1925. Their lives take a turn when George marries a widowed inn-owner (Kirsten Dunst) and moves in with their teenage son (Kodi Smit-McPhee). A tense family drama—underscored by excellent acting and an unforgettable score—unfolds. Then, in the last 15 minutes, this exquisite, quiet character study becomes a dark, twisted thriller. Don’t miss it.
PETS
lincolnnewsnow.com

Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ & More Must-See Drama Movies on Netflix

If you prefer to watch movies at home, you’re in luck: There are a few must-see dramas currently and soon-to-be streaming on Netflix. Gorgeously filmed, beautiful written and powerfully acted, this Western set in 1925 Montana tells the complex and often surprising story of two ranching brothers, brutally macho Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch, above) and withdrawn George (Jesse Plemons); Rose (Kirsten Dunst), the widow George marries; and her sensitive son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The movie is based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name, a tale that hooked director Jane Campion: “I couldn’t guess what was going to happen,” she says. “It’s not just a cowboy story…it’s also about hidden love.” Available now.
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

Film Critic Linda Cook Reviews “Encanto” and “The Power of the Dog”

Film critic Linda cook took us on a trip to a charmed place in the mountains of Colombia and the stark world of 1920’s Montana, as she reviewed the films “Encanto” and “The Power of the Dog.”. You can check out all of Linda’s reviews on our website, OurQuadCities.com.
MOVIES
Detroit News

'The Power of the Dog' review: Western lets Cumberbatch show his teeth

Benedict Cumberbatch plays one mean son of a gun in "Power of the Dog," writer-director Jane Campion's gritty Western about machismo and bravado on the Montana plains in the 1920s. Cumberbatch plays Phil Burbank, a rough and tumble rancher who verbally abuses anyone within earshot. The root of his anger...
MOVIES
Seattle Times

Now streaming: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ an animated ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ ‘Harlem’ and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. Benedict Cumberbatch plays a charismatic but brutal rancher in “The Power of the Dog” (2021, R), Jane Campion’s Western set in 1920s Montana. Jesse Plemons co-stars as his younger brother who marries a widow (Kirsten Dunst) with a son (Kodi Smit-McPhee), all of whom become targets of his bullying. (Netflix)
TV SERIES
Quad Cities Onlines

REVIEW: 'Power of the Dog' brings out strength in Cumberbatch, Dunst, Smit-McPhee

Director Jane Campion gives new meaning to the term “survival of the fittest” in her longing drama, “The Power of the Dog.”. Set in Montana in 1925, the place thrives on unspoken sentiments, operates on unwritten code. There, two brothers do what they must to keep going, even though outsiders could change their dynamic in surprising ways.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy