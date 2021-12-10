UNITED STATES — After Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) doubled down on his claim that a “gargle” of Listerine warded off the novel coronavirus (“Hi! LISTERINE® Antiseptic mouthwash is not clinically proven to kill the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. LISTERINE® Antiseptic is a daily mouth rinse which has been proven to kill 99.9% of germs that cause bad breath, plaque and gingivitis,” Listerine responded on Twitter, when this was brought to its attention), manufacturers everywhere wondered what product would be suggested as the next covid-19 safeguard and debated whether to prepare statements of their own.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO