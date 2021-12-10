ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'When crazy comes knocking at the door, slam it shut': NH Gov. on Ron Johnson's Covid-19 claim

Princeton Daily Clarion
 6 days ago

During an interview with CNN's Erin...

www.pdclarion.com

SFGate

‘Preposterous!’ Fauci Fires Back at Sen. Ron Johnson’s Claim He ‘Overhyped’ AIDS and Covid

Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wisc.) absurd assertion that Fauci “overhyped” both the AIDS crisis and Covid-19 pandemic, saying the senator’s claim is “preposterous.”. “How do you respond to something as preposterous as that?” the doctor asked incredulously. “Overhyping AIDS? It’s killed over 750,000 Americans and 36...
Erin Burnett
Chris Sununu
MSNBC

On Covid, Ron Johnson touts highly dubious mouthwash strategy

The New York Times noted in the spring that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin "has become the Republican Party's foremost amplifier of conspiracy theories and disinformation now that Donald Trump himself is banned from social media." We're routinely reminded that the GOP senator has invested an unnerving amount of effort into proving the analysis right.
cwbradio.com

Senator Ron Johnson's Latest Recommendation on COVID-19 Raising Some Eyebrows

(Bob Hague, WRN) U.S. Senator Ron Johnson’s latest recommendation on COVID-19 is raising eyebrows. The Wisconsin Republican, who’s made numerous discredited claims regarding coronavirus treatments and vaccines, was at it again this week, suggesting during a town hall that gargling with mouthwash “has been proven to kill the coronavirus.”
Washington Post

After Ron Johnson’s Listerine push, no product is certain it won’t be billed as covid-19 treatment

UNITED STATES — After Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) doubled down on his claim that a “gargle” of Listerine warded off the novel coronavirus (“Hi! LISTERINE® Antiseptic mouthwash is not clinically proven to kill the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. LISTERINE® Antiseptic is a daily mouth rinse which has been proven to kill 99.9% of germs that cause bad breath, plaque and gingivitis,” Listerine responded on Twitter, when this was brought to its attention), manufacturers everywhere wondered what product would be suggested as the next covid-19 safeguard and debated whether to prepare statements of their own.
The Independent

Texas pastor says sorry after video in church shows congregation chanting ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’

The pastor of a church in San Antonio, Texas, has apologised after a video of his congregants chanting “Let’s go Brandon” — a slogan intended to insult US president Joe Biden — went viral on social media. The slogan is a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at a NASCAR race in October.Videos from the “ReAwaken America” event at the Cornerstone Church in San Antonio earlier this month showed people chanting the slogan, and cheering and clapping along as someone from the state led the audience. Donald Trump ally Michael Flynn was...
cityxtramagazine.com

Sen. Lindsey Graham Said Republicans Were 'Shot In The Back' Over McConnell's Debt-Limit Deal And Warned His Colleagues Of Trump's Fury

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on GOP congressional leaders, saying at a closed-door party lunch that they'd put Republicans in a position to get "shot in the back" over a deal with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling, The Hill reported. Congress is doing procedural jujitsu...
mediaite.com

Kinzinger Claps Back at Taylor Greene After She Says ‘Quitting and Defeat in ‘22 is Not Enough’ of a Punishment for Him and Cheney

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who has been pulling no punches lately, clapped back at his fellow House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday after she called for him and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to be ousted from the Republican House Conference. Kinzinger replied to Greene, jesting, “Huh? Batshittery...
The Independent

Jim Jordan admits texting Meadows encouraging Pence to throw out some electoral college votes

Ohio congressman Jim Jordan confirmed on Wednesday that he was the author of a text message to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on 5 January that outlined an argument in favour of Vice President Mike Pence interfering in the election certification process.The message, which described Mr Pence’s supposed ability to unilaterally reject Electoral College votes from states where the Trump campaign had falsely alleged widespread voter fraud, was sent just hours before rioters inspired by those false claims would storm the Capitol in an attempt to halt the process.Mr Jordan’s office told Politico on Wednesday afternoon that...
