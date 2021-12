Justin Herbert was the third quarterback taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, but it’s already clear the Los Angeles Chargers landed a superstar with the No. 6 overall pick. Herbert has been one of the NFL’s most electric throwers pretty much ever since he stepped on an NFL field. In the Chargers’ 37-21 win over the New York Giants in Week 14 on Sunday, Herbert threw what might be the best pass of the NFL season.

