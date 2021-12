FTX submits crypto regulation proposal before Congress. FTX wants crypto exchanges to exhibit transparency. The exchange wants a regulation that will protect customers. Crypto regulation has continued to become one of the most tedious aspects of the market that governments worldwide are worried about. This is because the crypto market is huge, and some suspect that they might not regulate it properly. Most countries are in this position with the United States as they continue to look for the right way to regulate the crypto sector. However, FTX, a crypto exchange based in the Bahamas, has released a ten-point proposal to push regulation in the right direction.

