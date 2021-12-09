ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells for 12/9

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CULxH_0dIvHdjD00 The tech sector led a three-day rally earlier this week, but markets turned lower on Thursday with tech giving back a lot of its gains. ARK Funds took this especially hard and all were lower across the board. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 1.7% loss on the day, while ARKK did the worst, down 5.3%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on December 9, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 19,532 shares of PayPal & 4,372 shares of Shopify.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 25,753 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: 4,655 shares of Tesla.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 69,772 shares of Disney & 10,453 shares of Tesla.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable sales in this fund: NO SALES.

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 19,532
ARKF Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 4,372
ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 25,753
ARKQ Sell TSLA TESLA INC 4,655
ARKW Sell DIS WALT DISNEY CO/THE 69,772
ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 10,453

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

STOCKS
#Tesla Inc#Investment Management#Ark Invest Sells#Ark Funds#Arkx#Arkk#Nysearca#Arkf#Fintech#Square#Zillow#Pinterest#Paypal 4 372#Shopify#Arkg
moneywise.com

Despite the Big Plunge, Cathie Wood Sees Her Plan Returning 40% Annually in the Next 5 Years — Here Are Ark Invest’s Latest Buys

Turns out “disruptive innovation” isn’t the most stable place to put your money. Just ask Cathie Wood. Over the last few years, her company Ark Invest delivered huge returns through several ETFs focusing on these kinds of businesses. But as some of the high-flying tickers fall into correction territory, the funds’ performance seems less rosy.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Cathie Wood sells ARK's high-conviction names even as she implies it's time to buy them

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood said in a recent interview that when her firm's funds are losing ground, Ark looks to gear its positions towards the company's highest-conviction stocks. However, a Seeking Alpha analysis of Wood's voluntary trade disclosures shows that she's actually been dumping some of her high-conviction names in recent days instead of buying them.
STOCKS
