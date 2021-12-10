ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Trailer - The Game Awards 2021

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

IGN

Genshin Impact - Arataki Itto Character Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Genshin Impact for a look at the character, Arataki Itto. When the Arataki Gang is involved, even the most traditional repertoire may usher in a new twist. Although some in the audience have enjoyed such a surprise, it has caused quite the trouble for the Tenryou Commission. Let's see who will get the last laugh this time: Arataki Itto with his booming laughter, or the soldiers who are swift at maintaining law and order.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Planet of Lana - An Off-Earth Odyssey - Reveal Trailer

Planet of Lana - An Off- Earth Odyssey is a new sci-fi adventure from developer Wishfully, with music composed by The Last Guardian composer, Takeshi Furukawa, planned for release in 2022. Check out this quick trailer from The Game Awards 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Hellblade 2 Debuts Stunning Gameplay Trailer At The Game Awards

The rumours were true! Xbox and Ninja Theory treated us to a fresh look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 as part of The Game Awards 2021, and it's looking every bit as incredible as we'd hoped. No release date yet, though. "Debuted at The Game Awards 2021, watch the Senua’s...
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Horizon Forbidden West developers talk combat in latest behind-the-scenes blog

The team at Guerrilla Games have once more offered up some insight into upcoming adventure Horizon Forbidden West by way of a PlayStation Blog post. This week focuses on combat, and how the team wanted to “significantly evolve” that aspect from the first game. Some of this came from new skills and combos in Aloy’s arsenal including grappling. “Our aim was to show that Aloy is more comfortable traversing her environment – without losing sight of the fact that she’s human, of course, so things don’t always go perfectly for her,” says gameplay animation director Richard Oud.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Evil West Fires on All Cylinders in The Game Awards Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Hello everyone! Focus Entertainment, all of us at Flying Wild Hog, and myself are delighted to finally show Evil West in action with our gameplay reveal trailer, which premiered at The Game Awards 2021. A year after the game’s reveal, you can finally get a glimpse of our high-octane combat gameplay and discover two new screenshots below, featuring Jesse facing monstrosities and a shot of one of our main characters, Edgar, working with Jesse. Our dark fantasy, Weird West, third-person action game will release in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Homeworld 3 gets first gameplay trailer at the Game Awards

Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive revealed the first gameplay trailer for their upcoming RTS game, Homeworld 3. Gearbox originally revealed Homeworld 3 in 2019, and it also revealed that the game would be crowdfunded via Fig. The game will feature several updates as well as returning staples. Developer Blackbird has promised new spaceships, as well as updated visuals. Among other gameplay updates, players will be able to go 1v1 with each other in space battles, or team up in a new co-op mode.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Saints Row Reboot Gameplay Trailer Shown At The Game Awards

The rebooted Saints Row has finally received a gameplay trailer. The trailer dropped at The Game Awards tonight and is the first real look at the game that fans have seen since its surprise announcement earlier this year. Check out the trailer below. The gameplay trailer for the Saints Row...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Trailer Shows Precious New Gameplay At The Game Awards

A new gameplay trailer for The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum, Daedalic Entertainment's take on the iconic LOTR character, debuted during The Game Awards 2021. The trailer shows Gollum sneaking his way through hordes of orcs in his quest to retrieve The One Ring, his ultimate prize. The trailer also highlights the internal struggle between Gollum and his alternate personality, Smeagol, along with how the player can decide which half of the character's psyche comes out in certain situations.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

CrossfireX gets February release date and campaign gameplay trailer at The Game Awards

CrossfireX, the first-person shooter from Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment, launches for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on February 10th. The release date was announced in a new trailer that gave us a glimpse at CrossfireX's campaign. Remedy Entertainment led development on the game's campaign, while the first-person shooter's free-to-play multiplayer, which also launches on February 10th, was developed by South Korean developer Smilegate Entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Horizon Forbidden West Physical Pre-Orders Begin 14 December In Singapore

With Horizon Forbidden West fresh off a new trailer reveal at The Game Awards 2021 and approaching its February release, fans are no doubt itching to find out when they can start pre-ordering the game’s various editions. Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore has revealed that if you want to get your hands on the rare Collector’s or Regalla Edition, physical pre-orders for Horizon Forbidden West will begin on 14 December at all PlayStation Authorised Dealers and Sony Singapore.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance - Official Teaser Trailer

Watch the Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance teaser for the upcoming game. Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance is a gritty RTS that puts you in the middle of the Future Wars between humanity and Legion's synthetic intelligent machine network. Lead your army to stop the Legion in their attempt to destroy humanity.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Action Game of 2021 Winner

Whether based on an existing property or set in an all-new world, these games provided some of the most fresh, fun, and challenging gameplay experiences of the year. But one action experience, which brought together some of the best flarkin' heroes in the galaxy, took home our top prize in this category. Our winner for Best Action Game of 2021 is...
VIDEO GAMES

