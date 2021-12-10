Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Trailer - The Game Awards 2021

The team at Guerrilla Games have once more offered up some insight into upcoming adventure Horizon Forbidden West by way of a PlayStation Blog post. This week focuses on combat, and how the team wanted to “significantly evolve” that aspect from the first game. Some of this came from new skills and combos in Aloy’s arsenal including grappling. “Our aim was to show that Aloy is more comfortable traversing her environment – without losing sight of the fact that she’s human, of course, so things don’t always go perfectly for her,” says gameplay animation director Richard Oud.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO