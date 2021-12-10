Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Trailer - The Game Awards 2021

Hello everyone! Focus Entertainment, all of us at Flying Wild Hog, and myself are delighted to finally show Evil West in action with our gameplay reveal trailer, which premiered at The Game Awards 2021. A year after the game’s reveal, you can finally get a glimpse of our high-octane combat gameplay and discover two new screenshots below, featuring Jesse facing monstrosities and a shot of one of our main characters, Edgar, working with Jesse. Our dark fantasy, Weird West, third-person action game will release in 2022.
