Video Games

Geoff Keighley Opens The Game Awards With Condemnation of Industry Abuse

By Rebekah Valentine
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the opening of The Game Awards this evening, host Geoff Keighley kicked off the show by calling attention to the ongoing problems of abuse and harassment in the games industry. "We gotta be real, and we can't ignore the headlines that are out there," he said. "Game creators...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

twistedvoxel.com

Resident Evil Village Could Get A New DLC or Content, Teased by Geoff Keighley

Geoff Keighley has teased a new announcement or content related to Resident Evil Village that was showcased during The Game Awards 2021. During a presentation when the game was shown as one of the nominees for Game of the Year, there was a small snippet of new footage that appeared to show Ethan in a third-person view overlooking the castle. The game is completely in first-person so this was a unique camera perspective. This footage was never seen in the actual game, so it caught the attention of some of the ardent fans.
VIDEO GAMES
panthernow.com

Winners of the 2021 Game Awards

At the Game Awards Show this Thursday, Dec. 9, the category winners were listed off in speed-runs to prioritize world premieres and new footage of gameplay. The big winner was “It Takes Two,” who took home the award for Game of the Year. Here are all of the winners of the night.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

The Game Awards need to change

A train wreck I desperately wanted to look away from. The Game Awards is the weirdest night in gaming. It’s a bloated three and half hours full of stilted presentations, musical performances that are good but feel out of place, and of course, lots and lots of promo for new games. So much promo, in fact, that it feels more like a big excuse to show us new trailers than it is to honor the devs that worked so tirelessly on the games we loved that year. Things need to change.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

The DeanBeat: The Game Awards and the game industry are back

It was nice to be back in the culture of gaming last night at The Game Awards. I went there in person with my kid to the Los Angeles venue, and we had a good time watching one game after another get announced and proud game developers take the stage to accept awards.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

The Game Awards begins with brief statement on industry and online abuse

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley began tonight's award show with a brief statement condemning industry abuse - from companies and from online communities. It was, of course, a not-so-thinly veiled nod at the current and very much ongoing situation at Activision Blizzard, which Keighley had been called out on whether he would acknowledge.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

The Game Awards 2021 Failed As A Gaming Awards Show

It’s currently 4:23 am in the morning as I’m typing this sentence, and I’m wondering why I’m even up to begin with. The Game Awards 2021 hasn’t long concluded, and there’s a certain feeling of “what was the point in that?” that’s hard to shake. Despite being billed as an awards show, every year it feels like The Game Awards takes more steps towards just being an advertising-centric circle jerk instead of a celebration of the developers who have given their all to entertain us, often in some of the worst conditions imaginable.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Recapping The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 Winners and Losers! Did your favorite game get shafted?. Last night, Geoff Keighley hosted the 8th annual edition of The Game Awards. Prior to the award ceremony, controversy arose due to Keighley’s stance on Activision Blizzard and excluding Forza Horizon 5 from the Game of the Year category. Tonight at The Game Awards, Keighley opened the show addressing bullying, harassment, and discrimination in the industry without mentioning names – opting to scold the crowd and viewers over online harassment as opposed to, ahem.. other types of harassment that we’ve heard about . Despite starting late, gamers around the world eagerly awaited world premieres. Some of the games revealed at The Game Awards were Star Wars Eclipse, Sonic Frontiers, Alan Wake 2, GTFO, and Elden Ring. Will some of these titles be future The Game Awards winners or losers?
FIFA
arcamax.com

Game Awards, with audience in the millions, must now be bold and address industry issues

LOS ANGELES — The Game Awards began this year with an opening that might have launched the Grammy Awards. Sting, who has more than 40 Grammy nominations, is someone we would consider an awards show regular, but he was performing for the first time at the Game Awards, here to show off his maudlin song "What Could Have Been" from the hit "League of Legends"-inspired Netflix series "Arcane."
LOS ANGELES, CA
IGN

The Game Awards 2021 Livestream

Join IGN as The Game Awards 2021 goes live around the world for a special night with awards, new game announcements, musical performances, and more. Stick around after the show for an in-depth analysis on all the biggest game reveals from the show. Tune in live on Thursday, December 9th at 4:00 PM PT / 7:00 PM ET.
ENTERTAINMENT
cinelinx.com

Watch The Game Awards Live

The Game Awards are back in person this year, but you can still watch all the excitement live from home. Here’s how to watch and when to tune in!. Today’s the day! The Game Awards are back and promise a night full of awesome gaming goodness. From honoring the best of the year, to a bunch of new trailers and reveals, there’s plenty to look forward to. As always, there are a number of ways to watch the show tonight, which starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, but the easy way is to hit up the embed below:
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

What To Expect At The Game Awards

Teases for trailers and game reveals are flying fast and furious today, mere hours from The Game Awards airing this Thursday. While the complete forms of these teases will be on display during the award show, we're gathering a list of what we're aware of so you, dear reader, know what to expect. Of course, many deserving developers will be receiving awards for their hard work and amazing games released throughout the year, celebrating the talent and creativity this industry is built on. But host Geoff Keighley is also keen to dish out world premiere trailers like he's the human embodiment of an E3 press conference.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Geoff Keighley Responds To Questions On Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard and the atrocities the company and many of its executives have committed have been at the focal point of industry discussion since the first lawsuit was announced. As one of the industries biggest nights comes on the horizon, Geoff Keighley finally responds to questions about how The Game Awards will address it.
BUSINESS
pushsquare.com

Geoff Keighley Teases 'Four or Five' Elden Ring Calibre Showcases for The Game Awards

Geoff Keighley is a hype merchant of masterful degrees, and the journalist turned host has once again been bigging up his upcoming The Game Awards livestream. The show – which will air this week – typically combines acknowledgement of the industry’s achievements with announcements and “world premieres”, and it sounds like the formula won’t be changing in its latest incarnation.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

The Game Awards Can’t Fight Systemic Abuse With Positive Thoughts

The recent kerfluffle regarding The Game Awards and Keighley’s reluctance to address Activision|Blizzard highlights the issue with “toxic positivity.”. Last night, The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley came under fire for his remarks about staying neutral regarding Activision|Blizzard. While he’s since clarified those remarks, it’s still indicative of a larger problem with just “focusing on the positives.” Sadly, it’s not a problem specific to the gaming industry.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

The Game Awards 2021 audience voting is open, and Halo Infinite is in the lead so far

The Players’ Voice award has three rounds of voting, so it’s far from a done deal. With constantly shifting results, it’s fun to keep tabs on the audience vote at The Game Awards. 2021 has no shortage of potential game-of-the-year contenders vying for the top spot, and if you want to help your favorites — or if you’re just curious to see what other folks are rallying behind — then the Players’ Voice section is worth a look.
VIDEO GAMES

