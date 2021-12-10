ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars Eclipse Official Cinematic Reveal Trailer

Star Wars Eclipse is the newest adventure in the High Republic era

Star Wars: Eclipse Set To Usher In A New Era For Star Wars

Quantum Dream Are Back With Characters New And Old. Rumors have swirled for months that the team at Quantum Dream were working on a game set in the Star Wars universe. Last night during The Game Awards those rumors were finally confirmed during the stunning debut trailer for Star Wars: Eclipse.
Genshin Impact - Arataki Itto Character Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Genshin Impact for a look at the character, Arataki Itto. When the Arataki Gang is involved, even the most traditional repertoire may usher in a new twist. Although some in the audience have enjoyed such a surprise, it has caused quite the trouble for the Tenryou Commission. Let's see who will get the last laugh this time: Arataki Itto with his booming laughter, or the soldiers who are swift at maintaining law and order.
Planet of Lana - An Off-Earth Odyssey - Reveal Trailer

Planet of Lana - An Off- Earth Odyssey is a new sci-fi adventure from developer Wishfully, with music composed by The Last Guardian composer, Takeshi Furukawa, planned for release in 2022. Check out this quick trailer from The Game Awards 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eclipse#Quantic Dream#Action Adventure Game#Lucasfilm Games
Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse Announced

At The Game Awards 2021, the upcoming Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games collaboration, Star Wars Eclipse, was announced. This game takes place in the High Republic era of Star Wars, so you’ll see faces like Yoda around! There’s no release date, and the game is currently in early development, but the trailer showcases some fantastic Star Wars environments, aliens, and more. Check out the full trailer right here! There’s a vast assortment of cool Star Wars stuff to take in, including a pet keeper, some Mon Calamari, a bustling marketplace, speeder bikes, starships big and small, picturesque vistas, and a whole lot more!
What era will Star Wars Eclipse take place?

Star Wars Eclipse will be a story-driven game developed by Quantic Dreams, the studio behind Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human, and many other narrative-based games. The unique thing about Star Wars Eclipse is when the game will occur. What era will Star Wars Eclipse occur in, and what is it?
Free DLC Warframe: New War Gets Release Date and Cinematic Trailer

The story expansion for Warframe is coming soon. The exact release date of The New War update is revealed in a spectacular trailer. For a long time we've known about plans to release the next story DLC for Warframe in December. However, only now Digital Extremes has announced the exact release date for the free expansion titled The New War, which will take place on December 15. The launch will take place simultaneously on all platforms, namely PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.
The Batman Japanese Trailer Reveals New Footage

A new Japanese trailer for The Batman has been released featuring some brand-new footage… and a potential tease of an iconic villain. The new trailer, which debuted yesterday, gives us a closer look at The Batman as he pursues the dangerous serial killer, The Riddler. But it’s another classic...
Trek to Yomi - Gameplay Trailer

Take a look at gameplay in this latest trailer for the upcoming cinematic action-adventure game, Trek to Yomi. Trek to Yomi arrives in spring 2022 to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms, including Game Pass.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök - Cinematic World Premiere Trailer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next expansion, Dawn of Ragnarök, arrives on March 10, 2022. Check out the announcement trailer. In this expansion, Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom. The dwarven kingdom of Svartalfheim is crumbling, and amid the chaos, Odin's beloved son, Baldr, has been taken prisoner by the unkillable fire giant, Surtr. In Dawn of Ragnarök, players will be able to unleash new divine powers as they continue their legendary Viking saga by embarking on a desperate rescue quest through a mythological world of contrasts.
The Book of Boba Fett - Ready Trailer

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian," finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance - Official Teaser Trailer

Watch the Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance teaser for the upcoming game. Terminator Dark Fate: Defiance is a gritty RTS that puts you in the middle of the Future Wars between humanity and Legion's synthetic intelligent machine network. Lead your army to stop the Legion in their attempt to destroy humanity.
