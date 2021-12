We may be able to play Star Wars Eclipse only in a few years. Devs at Quantic Dream allegledly has problems with the game engine and finding proper employees. We may even be a few years away from the release of Star Wars Eclipse. Known from leaks about the Battlefield series, Tom Henderson shared on Twitter some unofficial information about the announced Star Wars game. One of them is the expected release date, which is unlikely to take place sooner than in 3-4 years. Unless the title gets delayed along the way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO