Louisville, KY

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. DePaul

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
 6 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking down NC State in their ACC opener thanks in part to some clutch three-pointers, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning home to take on DePaul.

Here are a few of the more significant storylines to follow ahead of the Cardinals' matchup against the Blue Demons:

A New Era

When most Louisville fans think of DePaul, they will automatically assume that another easy win is store for the Cardinals, and it's hard to blame them. Louisville is currently on a 10-game win streak against DePaul, and have won 23 of the last 25 matchups from their time as conference mates in Conference USA and the old Big East.

But victory shouldn't come so easy against this Blue Demons squad. Operating under first year head coach Tony Stubblefield, DePaul has looked impressive to start the 2021-22 season. They currently sport a 7-1 record, and have the tenth-highest scoring offense in D1 at 85.3 points per game.

Of course, this does come with a bit of a caveat. Six of their seven wins came against teams ranked outside of KenPom's top 150 - with lone exception being 99th-ranked Rutgers - all all eight games have been at home. However, they were competitive against a top 30 Loyola Chicago team, losing by just four, so they do have potential against quality opponents.

Let Freedom-Liberty Ring

As you can imagine with a team that averages well north of 80 points per game, there are a plethora of scoring options. Forward David Jones averages 15.8 points and 75 rebounds per game, forward Brandon Johnson is at 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds, and center Nick Ongenda puts up 11.8 points and 1.9 blocks.

But, like in their game against NC State, Louisville will be facing someone who leads their team in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game.

6-foot-4, 180-pound guard Javon Freeman-Liberty is a certified playmaker. He might not average a double-double like Dereon Seabron did for NC State, but 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game is still an insane stat line. Louisville was able to "hold" Seabron to 11 points, nine rebounds, two assists and no steals, so we'll see if the Cardinals can replicate that type of success in back-to-back games.

Keeping it Inside

Through this point of the season, both Louisville and DePaul run very fast paced offenses. The Cardinals may rank 38th in offensive tempo, but the Blue Demons are all the way up to 22nd. No matter who has the ball, expect this to be a high-scoring affair with the ball always hurrying to get in the halfcourt.

Now, where these two offenses differ drastically is in their shot selection. According to KenPom, only 32.1 percent of DePaul's shots come on three-point attempts - the 294th-lowest mark in D1. Considering the Blue Demons are shooting 55.9 percent inside the arc, which is good for 33rd in the nation, it makes sense why they would want up threes.

Oddly enough, DePaul, for being a high scoring team, also doesn't have a ton of ball movement. Only 41.5 percent of their made field goals come off assists, which is just 320th in the nation.

(Photo of Jarrod West: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Breaking Down Louisville's 2021 Early Signing Period

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While Louisville football might be coming off of a 6-6 regular season that was chock full of mixed results, the program took a step in the right direction on Wednesday. As part of the NCAA's 2021 Early Signing Period, the Cardinals were able to secure 17 Letters of Intent from their Class of 2022. It's a smaller class than normal due to the amount of current players who took advantage of an extra year of eligibility, but does have several high quality prospects.
Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OT Commit Makhete Gueye

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their 13th commit in the Class of 2022, as Makhete Gueye has signed with the Cardinals. Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Gueye:. Prospect: Makhete Gueye. Position: Offensive Tackle. Vitals: 6-foot-7, 260 pounds. School: Venice (Fla.) HS. Makhete Gueye's Senior...
'22 FSU Commit WR Devaughn Mortimer Flips to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On an already busy early signing period for Louisville football, the program scored arguably their biggest win of the entire 2022 cycle. Devaughn Mortimer, a wide receiver out of Dillard HS in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and longtime commit to Florida State, announced Wednesday that he has flipped his commitment to - and signed with - the Cardinals.
Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OL Commit Sam Secrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their 11th commit in the Class of 2022, as Sam Secrest has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals. Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Kurisky:. Prospect: Sam Secrest. Position: Offensive Lineman/Center. Vitals: 6-foot-6, 295 pounds. School: Indianapolis...
Watch: Josh Heird Talks Elevation to Louisville Interim AD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's unknown how long the search for a permanent athletic director will take, but Louisville has found their man to lead them in the meantime. Following the resignation of athletic director Vince Tyra last week, the university's Board of Trustees appointed deputy athletic director Josh Heird to interim athletic director on Monday.
Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi Leaves for Penn State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Not only is the University of Louisville on the precipice of losing their athletic director, they have officially lost their president as well. Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, who has been with Louisville as the university’s president since April of 2018, has been named the next president at Penn State University, the PSU Board of Trustees announced Thursday.
