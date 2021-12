The Early Signing Period is less than 24 hours and Texas A&M football is on the verge of inking a historic class in Jimbo Fisher’s fourth year. Texas A&M is currently ranked third in the 247Sports Team rankings trailing only Alabama and Georgia. The top three are separated by only three points though and are the only three schools with over 300 points ahead of the Early Signing Period.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO