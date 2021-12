We've already seen quite a few Gal Gun games make their way across to the Nintendo Switch and next up will be the release of Gal Gun: Double Peace. This particular entry in the rails shooter/dating simulation series originally made its debut on the PS4, PS Vita and PC in 2015/16. The Switch release will arrive on 17th March next year and will be available for $44.99 USD. There'll be a physical copy available, too.

