ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

He Was Cuomo’s Guy. It Made Him a Chancellor — and Took Him Down.

By Jack Stripling
The Chronicle of Higher Education
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnouncing his resignation as chancellor of the State University of New York on Thursday, Jim Malatras implicitly surrendered to the harsh ironies of his interconnected rise and fall in the realm of academic leadership. In 2020, the chancellor’s close ties to then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo helped persuade SUNY’s Board of Trustees...

www.chronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrfalp.com

SUNY Chancellor Malatras Said He’s Not Stepping Down

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras has told reporters he has no plans to resign after investigations have cast more light on the role he played in Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s inner circle. According to a Spectrum New Report, transcripts and supporting documentation released by Attorney General Letitia James...
COLLEGES
CBS New York

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Must Return $5.1 Million From COVID Book Deal, Ethics Committee Says

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York state’s ethics committee says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to return the $5.1 million he made from his controversial book deal. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted on the matter Tuesday. In November, the committee rescinded its approval for the book, saying it originally greenlighted the project based on the promise that no government staffers would be used to help edit or produce it, but complaints later surfaced that pledge was not upheld. The decision gives Cuomo 30 days to turn the money over to the state Attorney General. “JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law,” Cuomo’s attorney said in a statement. “Should they seek to enforce this action, we’ll see them in court.” The statement also said “any staffer who assisted in this project did so on their own time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew M. Cuomo
Washington Examiner

A solution to student debt: Don't require college degrees

Americans owe more than $1.8 trillion in student loan debt, and the moratorium on loan payments will expire in February. While conservatives generally don’t support forgiving all student loan debt like progressives do , student debt and the high cost of college are problems nonetheless. The government and businesses could make this less of an issue for future generations, however, if they combat the problem of credentialism.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS New York

Princeton, NYU Announce Changes As COVID Cases Climb

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several colleges have made a last-minute decision to go remote at the tail end of the semester after seeing an acceleration of COVID-19 cases among students. New York University said it’s not a cause for alarm, but it is encouraging faculty to give final exams online out of an abundance of caution. The famed city institution is part of a growing list of schools making the change, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Wednesday. IMPORTANT NEWS: Our COVID-19 testing program has indicated a considerable acceleration in the rate of NYU community cases. It’s not a cause for alarm, but it is a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny Albany#Legislature#Vice Chancellor#Ohio State University#Suny#Board Of Trustees#Vpn#C950 Chronicle Com#Chronicle Blueconic Net
CBS New York

Republican County Executives Say They Will Not Enforce New York’s Indoor Mask Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several Republican New York county executives are refusing to enforce the state’s new mandate, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. With 75% of eligible Putnam County residents at least partially vaccinated, County Executive MaryEllen Odell is defying the state health department mandate requiring masks unless entrance is limited to only the vaccinated. “We are not enforcing this,” Odell said. “I will not put health department employees out on the street to enforce something as if they were a law enforcement agency.” The Dutchess County Executive is also refusing to enforce the mandate. “These are beleaguered small businesses all throughout the State...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cnycentral.com

Residents and businesses react to New York State mask mandate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After the weekend, the mask mandate goes back into effect across New York State. Businesses were hit hard by the pandemic. Many are still recovering almost two years later. The mask mandate going back into effect on Monday can seriously impact businesses all over again. Lauren...
SYRACUSE, NY
abc7amarillo.com

Andrew Cuomo subject of federal probe for harassment claims

NEW YORK (WRGB) – Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is now the subject of a federal probe for the sexual harassment claims that ultimately led to his resignation. News of this federal probe was first reported by the New York Post. WRGB confirmed this with the New York State Comptroller's Office and obtained the document outlining the investigation.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy