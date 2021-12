BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A major internet company says they’re trying to expand broadband internet to thousands of customers in southcentral Kentucky. “If anything that last couple of years showed us how important it is for people that work from home, who do schooling from home, who need medical attention, and they can connect via internet,” said Mike Pedelty, Southern Ohio Region Senior Director of Communications with Charter Spectrum.

