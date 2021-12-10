ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Dream season kicks off May 7; home opener set for May 11

The Atlanta Dream will tip off their 15th season against the Dallas Wings on the road on Saturday, May 7, the WNBA announced Thursday as part of the 2022 schedule.

The Dream will make their first appearance on the Gateway Center Arena hardwood Wednesday, May 11 against Los Angeles as part of a Home Opening Week Celebration. The week will also include head coach Tanisha Wright’s first meeting against her former team, the Las Vegas Aces, who will come to town Friday, May 13.

“I think this schedule provides a good opportunity for us to be really competitive in the league this year,” Wright said. “Our schedule is really balanced between multi-game homestands and long road trips. We will use those road trips to build character before we’re deep into our schedule. The competition against this caliber of teams will really help us build as a young team.”

The 2022 WNBA schedule will see each team play 36 games — 18 at home and 18 on the road — the most in the league’s 25-year history. The Dream will play three games against Western Conference opponents (Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Phoenix and Seattle), three games against Chicago and Connecticut, and four games against remaining Eastern Conference opponents (Indiana, New York and Washington).

“We have quite a few home weekend dates this year which will give our fans a lot of opportunities to come out to support our team,” Wright said. “We want to be a destination for Atlanta to come out and enjoy high-level basketball and leave entertained.”

Atlanta’s 2022 schedule includes 12 weekend home dates, including seven Friday night matchups, which will tip at 7:30 p.m., and four Sunday afternoon games beginning at 3 p.m. The team’s lone Saturday night game will see Atlanta host Dallas on July 30 at 7 p.m.

