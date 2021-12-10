ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'When crazy comes knocking at the door, slam it shut': NH Gov. on Ron Johnson's Covid-19 claim

TheDailyBeast

Sen. Ron Johnson’s Nutso COVID ‘Remedy’ Won’t Work, Experts Say

Health professionals have been forced to call bullshit on Sen. Ron Johnson’s latest bogus COVID-19 remedy. The Wisconsin Republican told attendees of a Wednesday town-hall meeting that eliminating COVID was as easy as gargling mouthwash, which, he said, “has been proven to kill the coronavirus.” “If you get it, you may reduce viral replication. Why not try all these things?” he said, according to The Washington Post. But health experts say he was missing the point of how the virus spreads—which is usually through the nose, not the mouth.
Senator Ron Johnson's Latest Recommendation on COVID-19 Raising Some Eyebrows

(Bob Hague, WRN) U.S. Senator Ron Johnson’s latest recommendation on COVID-19 is raising eyebrows. The Wisconsin Republican, who’s made numerous discredited claims regarding coronavirus treatments and vaccines, was at it again this week, suggesting during a town hall that gargling with mouthwash “has been proven to kill the coronavirus.”
After Ron Johnson’s Listerine push, no product is certain it won’t be billed as covid-19 treatment

UNITED STATES — After Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) doubled down on his claim that a “gargle” of Listerine warded off the novel coronavirus (“Hi! LISTERINE® Antiseptic mouthwash is not clinically proven to kill the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. LISTERINE® Antiseptic is a daily mouth rinse which has been proven to kill 99.9% of germs that cause bad breath, plaque and gingivitis,” Listerine responded on Twitter, when this was brought to its attention), manufacturers everywhere wondered what product would be suggested as the next covid-19 safeguard and debated whether to prepare statements of their own.
Colbert on Chris Wallace’s move to CNN: ‘There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility’

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
Editorial: Rubio has a lot of explaining to do. When he shows up, that is

As former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, it was remembered how he had surmounted partisanship to help save Social Security, renew the Voting Rights Act, provide school meals to children, create the federal holiday honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and pass the Americans with Disabilities Act.
