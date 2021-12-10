Deputies Seek To Identify Person Of Interest In Dover Homicide

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a person and vehicle of interest in the homicide investigation in Dover.

The person of interest is described as a white male, who is approximately 6’0” tall, and 180 lbs. The man is seen on video wearing dark blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black hat, and black Nike shoes.

The vehicle of interest is a black two-door Dodge Ram pickup truck with a chrome grille and bumper. The front right headlight on the vehicle is out.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to immediately contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.

