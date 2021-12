Last night, The Game Awards 2021 took place. As always, there were some announcements of brand new games and new trailers for upcoming titles. During the show, viewers were treated to a closer look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. But perhaps the most surprising announcement was a sequel to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. With it being a decade since the first Space Marine launched, fans were left with very little hope that the franchise would return. The reveal of Space Marine 2, along with a trailer, has seen all our Christmases come at once.

