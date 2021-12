Former Detroit Tigers utility man Andrew Romine announced his retirement over the weekend. Romine, who turns 36 later this month, last played for the Tigers in 2017. His second-to-last-game was a memorable one. On Sept. 30, 2017, Romine played all nine positions on the field -- even retiring one batter on the mound and briefly catching behind the plate. (The box score for the Nine for Romine game is here).

