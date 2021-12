WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a serious crash in White Marsh overnight. At around 1 a.m. on Sunday, December 5, units responded to a crash on White Marsh Boulevard near I-95 for a vehicle crash with entrapment. Medevac was utilized to take a seriously injured patient to a local trauma center, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. There … Continue reading "Medevac responds to serious overnight crash on Route 43" The post Medevac responds to serious overnight crash on Route 43 appeared first on Nottingham MD.

WHITE MARSH, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO