Miami County marriage licenses

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim Event on Saturday, Dec. 11, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with gym games, a bounce house, and swimming. Drop off begins at 6:00pm and pick up is at 8:45pm Saturday. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at (937) 440-9622. Cost is $10 Members and $16 Non-Members. Registration is limited, so register early! For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at (937)773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

