Miami County marriage licenses

By swildow
 6 days ago

Michelle Mable Thornton, 55, of Covington, to James David Apple, 51, of Russia. Toby Nathaniel Arnold, 44, to Virginia Ann Cruea, 40, both of Tipp City. April Nicole Resnicky, 26, to Cody James Minnich, 28, both...

Fun for the Family at Christmastime in Miami County!

Christmas is approaching and magic is in the air! Our Miami County communities wasted no time in planning some of the most festive celebrations to welcome in the holiday season. As we all know, the holiday season flies right by us, so don’t wait another minute to gather your crew...
Molly Nord named 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- On Saturday, Molly Nord of Maconaquah High School was named the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Miami County. Six high school seniors performed in five categories on stage and a total of $3,700 in scholarships were awarded. For entertainment, 2021 DYW of Miami County, Stevee Judy, sang...
Area briefs

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim Event on Saturday, Dec. 11, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with gym games, a bounce house, and swimming. Drop off begins at 6:00pm and pick up is at 8:45pm Saturday. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at (937) 440-9622. Cost is $10 Members and $16 Non-Members. Registration is limited, so register early! For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at (937)773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.
Making Christmas bright

Miami Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Alan Yount shops with Lisa Otis of Covington for gifts for her children during the shop with a cop event at Troy Meijer. The Miami County FOP Lodge 58 and Miami County Victim Witness raised money all year to offer assistance to families touched by violent crime, during the Christmas season. This year, the FOP and MCVW assisted 38 families and a total of 96 children, to make their Christmas more joyful.
Trustees take oath

Township trustees from townships in Miami County took their oaths of office during a Thursday evening meeting at the Troy VFW Post. Administering the oath was Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell. Newly and re-elected trustees taking the oath included, Mike Maniaci, Newberry Township; Dennis Albaugh, Union Township; Greg Dilts, Elizabeth Township; Tom Mercer, Concord Township; Eric Carey, Lostcreek Township; George Pour, Newberry Township; Randy Mott, Elizabeth Township; Don Pence, Concord Township; Samuel Buchman, Lostcreek Township; Jay Wackler, Newton Township; Ed McMaken, Washington Township.
Protesters in downtown Troy seek charges for local man

TROY — Protesters from Logan County came to the Miami County Courthouse on Wednesday to protest a local man they believe to have sexually assaulted a child in Piqua. The local man has not been charged in connection with these allegations, and family members of the victim expressed frustration at the lack of criminal proceedings.
Miami County real estate transactions

• Christopher Dunlap and Katherin Dunlap to Brady Wilson and Sena M. Wilson, one lot, $125,000. • Gretchen E. Kennett to Cristopher Dunlap and Katherine Dunlap, two lots, $284,900. • Andrew B. Trump and Whitney Trump to Whitney Trump and AKA Whitney Marie Trump, one lot, $0. • Patricia E....
Designated Driver campaign kicks off

Representatives from law enforcement agencies throughout Miami County, along with Larry Heisey of the Troy Rotary Club, center, announced the 2021 Designated Drivers Save Lives campaign on Wednesday, as the Christmas and New Years holiday season approaches. Heisey pointed out that as the campaign enters its 22nd year, there have been no alcohol-related highway deaths in Miami County during the holiday period.
