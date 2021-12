Honolulu Board of Water Supply manager and chief engineer Ernie Lau announces the Halawa well has been shut down in response to the contamination of the Navy's water system. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply has shut down its Halawa well to protect southern Oahu’s drinking water from potentially being contaminated with petroleum. The precautionary measure was taken after the Navy announced last night that it had determined the source of contamination within its water system was coming from petroleum in its Red Hill shaft.

HALAWA, HI ・ 12 DAYS AGO