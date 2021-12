Meta, after rebranding from Facebook in October, may have just made the biggest step towards its vision of the metaverse to date. The company has announced that its virtual-reality universe, ‘Horizon Worlds‘, will be open to anyone based in the US or Canada over the age of 18. Previously, this was only available in beta to a select group of Oculus VR users who had received invitations. As of Thursday, users don’t need to be invited in order to join.

