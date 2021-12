MONO COUNTY – Caltrans District 9 is seeking public comment today through Thursday, January 6, 2022 on the proposed Rock Creek Pavement Project. This 2.8-mile project, currently in the design stage, will preserve pavement on both sides of U.S. Highway 395 from 0.5 miles south of Lower Rock Creek Road to 1.3 miles south of the Crowley Lake Drive overpass. In addition to pavement preservation, the project will upgrade guardrail to current standards, extend an existing chain-up area, and make traffic safety and operational improvements to the intersection of U.S 395 and Owens Gorge Road and U.S. 395 and Lower Rock Creek Road. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 with an estimated cost of $13.7 million.

