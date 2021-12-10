Spread some holiday cheer to Georgia foster kids with Clark’s Christmas Kids

ATLANTA — For the 31st year, Clark’s Christmas Kids is making the holiday season a little brighter for foster kids across Georgia, and you can help.

Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard and WSB Radio host Eric Von Haessler are taking the collection drive online to give all of Santa’s little helpers an opportunity to take part.

You can donate money or choose a specific child and buy them the gifts they want. You can choose a boy or girl, their age or a Georgia county and pick from the wish lists.

For example, 2-year-old Londyn from Fulton County is hoping to unwrap a stuffed animal, learning toys and a red wagon on Christmas morning.

“They’re not with their families, it’s scary. Imagine, and you don’t know if anybody actually cares about you or loves you, and then when an absolute stranger steps up and takes care of a kid in foster care, how cool is that?” Howard said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The gifts collected will head out to 8,500 children in the foster care system.

Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp checked out the toys already donated by state workers on Thursday.

“I could not be more thankful of our state agencies. We can see with these presents, people have really opened their wallets,” Gov. Kemp said.

They still need thousands more. As of Thursday night, there were more than 7,400 gifts still available for purchase.

“We’ve got so many priorities that call on our wallet and to choose from your heart and your head, and to spend that money on Georgia’s foster children, I think is great,” Howard said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

To donate to Clark’s Christmas Kids, click here.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group