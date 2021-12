The end of December will mark 12 years since Texas Tech fired Mike Leach for cause, and he has not forgotten about it. Leach was fired for cause in December 2009 over allegations that he locked Adam James in an electrical closet for hours after the player suffered a concussion. Leach has consistently disputed the allegation, but the Red Raiders found enough reason to fire Leach one day before he would have collected an $800,000 bonus.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO