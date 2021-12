Homeworld 3 is the latest upcoming standalone game in the Homeworld series, and it continues the story generations after the events of Homeworld 2. The unique strategic gameplay of the Homeworld series also returns, but at a larger scale, where players will engage in epic battles fought across open space. They will also fight within the 3D terrain of space derelicts called megaliths which are the crumbling remains of an ancient civilization. Here, the player is able to funnel foes into an ambush or hide their fleet from enemies.

