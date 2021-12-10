ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodore Whitmore out as Jamaica national soccer coach

Theodore Whitmore is out as Jamaica’s national soccer coach, seven weeks before the Reggae Boyz resume World Cup qualifying and try...

Soccer-Diawara to coach Guinea at Cup of Nations finals

CONAKRY (Reuters) – Former Arsenal, Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint Germain striker Kaba Diawara has been named Guinea coach for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, the country’s football association said on Monday. Diawara, 45, was caretaker coach for Guinea’s last two World Cup qualifiers...
Soccer-Uruguay appoint Diego Alonso as head coach

(Reuters) – Former Inter Miami and Monterrey manager Diego Alonso has been named the new coach of Uruguay, the country’s football association said on Tuesday. The 46-year-old replaces Oscar Tabarez, who was sacked last month after 15 years in the job. [L1N2SA282]. Tabarez’s departure came after a string...
New England Revolution’s New Crest Is Now In Full Effect

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution’s new crest is now the look for the club. The Revolution’s new crest, which was officially unveiled in November, is now officially the club’s primary logo as of Tuesday. The original MLS club’s new brand identity is now in full effect ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. Rooted in the region’s history as the birthplace of the American Revolution and the resilient spirit of the people of New England, the Revolution’s new crest reflects the evolution of one of Major League Soccer’s founding clubs. The Revolution’s new crest features a stylized “R” invoking the...
Clemson Shuts Out UDub for NCAA Soccer Title

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Reid scored twice, including a goal just 27 seconds into the match, and Clemson defeated Washington 2-0 to win the NCAA College Cup championship. It was Clemson’s third national championship. The Tigers also won in 1984 and 1987. Clemson struck just moments into the game when Washington goalkeeper Sam Fowler was caught out of position and Reid easily scored. Reid scored again on a header in the 15th minute.
Willie P: Charlotte FC to Implore Attacking Style

The inaugural season for Charlotte FC is nearing, as last night they held their expansion draft, adding three players to their roster for the upcoming 2022 season. Today their full schedule for the season was released. Last night on Sports Radio FNZ, our very own Willie P hosted draft coverage for the club and followed that up with a visit on Wilson & Norfleet. Willie was asked about the playing model we can expect from Charlotte FC in Bank of America Stadium, and he replied:  An attacking style. He (Miguel Angel Ramirez) wants to play on the other side of the pitch. He wants to have an aggressive mindset. He wants to have very fast wingers and forwards that can keep the ball centralized, and in the attackng zone.
