Multiplayer Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Announced

Following the first look at the new film that arrived yesterday, Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, their upcoming new sequel to the 1974 classic that will stream on the service in 2022. Dropping the "The" and making Chainsaw one word instead of two are the only differences in this new movie and the Tobe Hooper original's title, but details on the film confirm it will be a direct sequel. Produced by Evil Dead director Fede Alvarez, the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be released on February 18, 2022 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO