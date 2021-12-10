ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Multiplayer Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Announced

By Kimberley Wallace
Game Informer Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Chain Saw Massacre is now making its way to the multiplayer game space. Today at The Game Awards, a brief teaser made the reveal. No gameplay was shown, but we did get a look...

www.gameinformer.com

ComicBook

New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Trailer Released by Netflix

Following the first look at the new film that arrived yesterday, Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, their upcoming new sequel to the 1974 classic that will stream on the service in 2022. Dropping the "The" and making Chainsaw one word instead of two are the only differences in this new movie and the Tobe Hooper original's title, but details on the film confirm it will be a direct sequel. Produced by Evil Dead director Fede Alvarez, the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be released on February 18, 2022 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below!
TV & VIDEOS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

First look: New Texas Chainsaw massacre

Netflix is trying its hand in rebooting the 1974 film "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" as a sequel, called "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" to premiere on the streaming service Feb. 18, 2022. "It's pretty hardcore," producer Fede Álvarez told Entertainment Weekly. "But at the same time, it has the simplicity of that...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes Beloved Multiplayer Game Completely Free

The Epic Games Store has revealed its latest slate of free games that are available to download right now. While Epic's storefront has become accustomed to giving out new games on a weekly basis for quite a long time now, this week's lineup notably includes one of the most beloved multiplayer games that has been released in recent years, making it a stronger rotation than normal.
VIDEO GAMES
FANGORIA

EXCLUSIVE: Kane Hodder Will Portray Leatherface in New TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE Game

The Game Awards revealed an exciting world premiere trailer for the upcoming The Texas Chain Saw Massacre from Gun Interactive, the folks who brought us the Friday the 13th game, and Sumo Nottingham. The game is described as "an asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience for PC and ninth-generation gaming consoles," and it will be based on the original 1974 film. That news alone set the internet abuzz, but wait... there's more! Kane Hodder is once again stepping into our digital nightmares to portray the iconic role of Leatherface. Hodder reprised his role as Jason Voorhees for Gun's Friday the 13th game and we can't wait to see how he embodies our favorite BBQ-loving, skin-wearing maniac.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Leatherface Is Back and Ready to Murder in Teaser Trailer for TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE

“In 1974, the world witnessed one of the most bizarre crimes in the annals of American history. In 2021, the face of madness returns.”. Netflix has released the first trailer for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which will serve as a sequel to the original 1974 Tobe Hooper-directed classic. The movie comes from produce Fede Alvarez and director David Blue Garcia, and it looks like they’ll deliver a nightmarish horror film.
MOVIES
vrfocus.com

Multiplayer Betrayal Awaits as Among Us VR Announced

Yesterday (or this morning depending on where you are in the world) The Game Awards held its annual event celebrating the videogame industry, and as part of the showcase a very exciting virtual reality (VR) announcement popped up. Innersloth, the creators of hugely popular multiplayer Among Us revealed that a VR version is in the works and that it’s being developed by I Expect You to Die 2 developer Schell Games.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Rolls Out Narrative-Focused Trailer

This evening’s Game Awards presentation brought a new look at Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. We’ve known for some months that the new expansion was going to change up the status quo of power in the Destiny universe. Specifically, the Hive goddess named Savathûn seems to have found a way to grant Guardian-like powers to her Hive soldiers. Of greatest significance, that means that the Hive foes you defeat can come back from death after you take them down.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Best Horror Multiplayer Games

Some of us love the spook. Whether it’s the spooky season or not, we continuously look for the thrill of terror. And what better way is there to scare ourselves than horror games. There are tons of horror games out there; from ones that spook you a little, to...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Tunic Release Date Reveal Kicks Off The Game Awards

Developer Andrew Shouldice has been hard at work on Tunic for years. And for years, fans have been hoping to get information on its release window. After the long wait, we now know the Zelda-inspired title featuring a heroic fox is coming in just a few months. The surprise news opened The Game Awards pre-show, a stage usually reserved for smaller announcements, but for indie fans, this reveal might be the highlight of the entire night.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Star Trek: Resurgence Is A New Telltale-Inspired Adventure Game

This year’s Game Awards has been full of great announcements and reveals, but if you’re a Trekkie, you might be most interested in Dramatic Labs’ reveal of a new adventure game that lets players explore a distant corner of the galaxy aboard one of Starfleet’s news ships, the U.S.S. Resolute.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Iron Galaxy Announces Rumbleverse, A Colorful Free-To-Play Brawler, And Gameplay Will Be Shown Tomorrow

Iron Galaxy Studios has announced Rumbleverse, a new colorful free-to-play brawler with 40-player online multiplayer. Announced during The Game Awards 2021, the Rumbleverse debut trailer showcases some of the fun and zany characters we’ll be playing as in the new brawler. It seems quite expansive too. Fighters in the trailer jump all around a city, scaling buildings and more. According to a press release about the game, players will use an “ever-changing arsenal of elbow drops, powerbombs, and dropkicks” to defeat others.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Premieres At The Game Awards

A Plague Tale: Requiem, sequel to 2019's A Plague Tale: Innocence, made its unexpected debut during E3 back in June. That moment came by way of a cinematic trailer, but tonight's Game Awards provided a first look at gameplay. To the surprise of no one who played the original, there are rats. Lots and lots of rats.
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

Funcom and Nukklear Announce Partnership For Upcoming Dune Multiplayer Survival Game

German developer Nukklear has announced that it is partnering with developer Funcom on its upcoming Dune multiplayer survival game, taking on a co-development role. Nukklear was recently awarded a government grant fo 1.6 million euros by the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, which "will be used to support in part NUKKLEAR’s development and production work on this project."
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Check Out Planet Of Lana, An Upcoming Indie Game Featuring The Last Guardian's Composer

Planet of Lana, the debut project from developer Wishfully Studio received a new trailer tonight at The Game Awards. One of the most notable things about the game's appearance at tonight's show was the announcement of its composer: Takeshi Furukawa, the BAFTA Award-winning composer for The Last Guardian. We got a taste of his music as it played over the game's trailer, which shows a character riding atop some kind of robotic horse throughout a desert. As this happens, the character is chased by a group of rocket-powered, spider-like creates. The trailer ends with the character thrown from their horse, as small, cat-like creature paws at them.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Naughty Dog is hiring a monetisation designer for a “multiplayer game”

A Naughty Dog job listing says the developer is looking to hire a senior monetisation/economy designer for a multiplayer project. The project is described as the studio’s “first standalone multiplayer game” according to the job listing. Adding that the monetisation designer will help “build an incredible, player-friendly economy” and “will focus on in-game initiatives to increase revenue and conversion while maintaining a strong player-first value system.”
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Hellblade II: Senua's Sacrifice Gameplay Revealed At The Game Awards

Tonight, opening the annual Game Awards show, developer Ninja Theory showed off the first look at Hellblade II: Senua's Sacrifice gameplay. The trailer opens with protagonist Senua entering a cave with allies as an impossibly large, human-like beast stalks outside. When the giant beast walks into the cave, subsequently collapsing on the wall, the team attacks the monster, setting it ablaze. Soon after, Senua's team goes up in flames, as the beast slams its way around, trying to strike back at its aggressors. Spotting Senua and the remaining allies left living, the crew retreats, trying desperately to run away and retaliate as best it can.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Sniper Elite 5 Brings X-Ray Brutality Back To WWII

Rebellion has announced Sniper Elite 5 will be coming next year, bringing the series to France while staying within the timeframe of World War II. In it, you play as super sniper Karl Fairburne, who is on a mission to take out high-ranking officers and find out the secret to something called Project Kraken.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

A multiplayer Pac-Man game is coming to Facebook

Pac-Man Community is a new multiplayer-focused spin on the classic arcade game that you’ll be able to play right on Facebook. The main draw of Pac-Man Community is the ability to play co-op Pac-Man with up to three other people. Players work together to try to survive the pesky ghosts, but they’ll also be competing for the highest score. You can make rooms to play with your friends, and Facebook Gaming streamers can invite viewers to join their game with Facebook’s Play with Streamer feature.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Play As The Big Reaper Himself In Newly Revealed Have A Nice Death

Giving us some serious Death's Door vibes, Have a Nice Death is an action roguelite game just revealed at The Game Awards. The stunning hand-drawn art, however, gives it a unique personality, and its tone seems a little more humourous than Acid Nerve's hit title. You will be playing an overworked Death, and, as the head honcho of Death Incorporated, it's your job to make sure souls make it to their final resting place in the afterlife. But everyone needs a break now and then. In order to secure a much-needed vacation, you must steer your executive team, the Sorrows, away from their over-enthusiastic spree on Earth.
VIDEO GAMES

