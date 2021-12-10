US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Journal Courier
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;34;27;42;33;Variable cloudiness;SE;7;60%;56%;1. Albuquerque, NM;60;43;48;21;Windy with a shower;NNW;20;42%;80%;3. Anchorage, AK;25;20;23;10;A snow shower;NNE;7;69%;92%;0. Asheville, NC;48;36;65;56;A shower in the p.m.;SE;5;75%;91%;1. Atlanta, GA;53;44;64;61;A couple of...

The Independent

Forecasters warn more tornadoes may be on the way to devastated towns days after at least 88 killed

More tornadoes are possible this week across a central region of the United States, forecasters said on Tuesday.The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma reported a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over Iowa and southern Minnesota.The band of strong storms is expected to develop over the mid-Missouri Valley on Wednesday afternoon, an area which encompasses Kansas City, Missouri, Omaha, Nebraska, and Sioux City, Iowa, and is no stranger to tornadoes.As evening falls, the storm system will then move quickly towards the upper Mississippi Valley, an area which covers the south-eastern corner of Minnesota, just below Minneapolis, and also...
9NEWS

Top wind gusts in Colorado on Wednesday

DENVER — Wednesday's wind storm produced widespread damage, over 100,000 power outages and several wind gusts in excess of 100 mph. With that in mind, here's a look at the top wind gusts that eastern Colorado saw on Wednesday. Most of these reports come from Boulder and Pueblo's National Weather Service offices.
whdh.com

Near Record Warmth, Followed by… SNOW!?

A large area of low pressure is affecting the weather from Colorado to Massachusetts this afternoon. Unfortunately, another severe weather outbreak is ongoing in the Midwest this evening and we’ll again see devastating damage from this system tomorrow. We’ll talk about that in a second, but for us, we are talking tame, light rain showers developing this evening and continuing on and off overnight. They’re gone by tomorrow morning so your commute will be A-OK.
Jacksonville Journal Courier

What to know about tornadoes

On Friday, a tornado rated EF-3 touched down in Edwardsville, creating a 3.65-mile path of destruction that included the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in town that caused the death of six people so far, the National Weather Service reported. Cars in the rear of the building were strewn eastward...
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Wellenkamp birthday

Blake Wellenkamp is celebrating his 11th birthday. He was born Dec. 13, 2010, the son of Krish Dobson and Luke Wellenkamp of Arenzville. He has two siblings, Brock and Lakyn. His grandparents are Bob and Sharon Dobson of Murrayville and Terry and Connie Wellenkamp of Jacksonville. His great-grandmother is Blanche Ohrn of Virginia.
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Amtrak service returns to historic Fort Madison station

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — Passengers trains will begin stopping Wednesday at Fort Madison's historic station for the first time in more than 50 years. David Handera, an Amtrak vice president, announced Friday night during an event in Fort Madison that eastbound and westbound Southwest Chief trains would begin stopping at the old station on Wednesday.
