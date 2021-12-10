ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse Announced

By Daniel Tack
Game Informer Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt The Game Awards 2021, the upcoming Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games collaboration, Star Wars Eclipse, was announced. This game takes place in the High Republic era of Star Wars, so you’ll see faces...

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

Related
heypoorplayer.com

Star Wars: Eclipse Set To Usher In A New Era For Star Wars

Quantum Dream Are Back With Characters New And Old. Rumors have swirled for months that the team at Quantum Dream were working on a game set in the Star Wars universe. Last night during The Game Awards those rumors were finally confirmed during the stunning debut trailer for Star Wars: Eclipse.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Star Wars: Eclipse is the first game to explore the High Republic era

Lucasfilm confirmed its latest game is Star Wars: Eclipse from Quantic Dream. As I previously reported, the game takes place in The High Republic era, which is the latest storytelling initiative out of the Star Wars company. It is an action-adventure game. The trailer, which you can watch above, shows...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Star Wars Eclipse Official Cinematic Reveal Trailer

Star Wars Eclipse is the newest adventure in the High Republic era, now early in development by Quantic Dream. Star Wars Eclipse is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games.
MOVIES
futuregamereleases.com

Star Wars Eclipse Revealed at The game Awards, in Early Development

A new Star Wars game is currently in the works, as revealed at The Game Awards event this Thursday. The game is developed by an independent studio Quantic Dream in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. The new Star Wars Eclipse is an action-adventure with a multiple-character branching narrative. The game is...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantic Dream#Lucasfilm Games
gamepur.com

What era will Star Wars Eclipse take place?

Star Wars Eclipse will be a story-driven game developed by Quantic Dreams, the studio behind Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human, and many other narrative-based games. The unique thing about Star Wars Eclipse is when the game will occur. What era will Star Wars Eclipse occur in, and what is it?
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Star Trek: Resurgence Is A New Telltale-Inspired Adventure Game

This year’s Game Awards has been full of great announcements and reveals, but if you’re a Trekkie, you might be most interested in Dramatic Labs’ reveal of a new adventure game that lets players explore a distant corner of the galaxy aboard one of Starfleet’s news ships, the U.S.S. Resolute.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Iron Galaxy Announces Rumbleverse, A Colorful Free-To-Play Brawler, And Gameplay Will Be Shown Tomorrow

Iron Galaxy Studios has announced Rumbleverse, a new colorful free-to-play brawler with 40-player online multiplayer. Announced during The Game Awards 2021, the Rumbleverse debut trailer showcases some of the fun and zany characters we’ll be playing as in the new brawler. It seems quite expansive too. Fighters in the trailer jump all around a city, scaling buildings and more. According to a press release about the game, players will use an “ever-changing arsenal of elbow drops, powerbombs, and dropkicks” to defeat others.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Rolls Out Narrative-Focused Trailer

This evening’s Game Awards presentation brought a new look at Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. We’ve known for some months that the new expansion was going to change up the status quo of power in the Destiny universe. Specifically, the Hive goddess named Savathûn seems to have found a way to grant Guardian-like powers to her Hive soldiers. Of greatest significance, that means that the Hive foes you defeat can come back from death after you take them down.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Game Informer Online

Hellblade II: Senua's Sacrifice Gameplay Revealed At The Game Awards

Tonight, opening the annual Game Awards show, developer Ninja Theory showed off the first look at Hellblade II: Senua's Sacrifice gameplay. The trailer opens with protagonist Senua entering a cave with allies as an impossibly large, human-like beast stalks outside. When the giant beast walks into the cave, subsequently collapsing on the wall, the team attacks the monster, setting it ablaze. Soon after, Senua's team goes up in flames, as the beast slams its way around, trying to strike back at its aggressors. Spotting Senua and the remaining allies left living, the crew retreats, trying desperately to run away and retaliate as best it can.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Scorn Breaks Its Silence With October 2022 Launch Window

Scorn was one of the first games announced for the Xbox Series X/S, but we still don’t know a ton about it, and it vanished from the limelight for over a year. Developer Ebb Software has finally spoken up to remind us that Scorn is still very much happening – in fact, it’s arriving next October.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Premieres At The Game Awards

A Plague Tale: Requiem, sequel to 2019's A Plague Tale: Innocence, made its unexpected debut during E3 back in June. That moment came by way of a cinematic trailer, but tonight's Game Awards provided a first look at gameplay. To the surprise of no one who played the original, there are rats. Lots and lots of rats.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Tunic Release Date Reveal Kicks Off The Game Awards

Developer Andrew Shouldice has been hard at work on Tunic for years. And for years, fans have been hoping to get information on its release window. After the long wait, we now know the Zelda-inspired title featuring a heroic fox is coming in just a few months. The surprise news opened The Game Awards pre-show, a stage usually reserved for smaller announcements, but for indie fans, this reveal might be the highlight of the entire night.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Star Wars Eclipse, Alan Wake 2, And The Game Awards 2021 Reactions | GI Show

We're back with another loaded episode of The Game Informer Show! Join some of your favorite GI editors as they discuss the best and worst parts of The Game Awards 2021! We're chopping it up about some of the biggest announcements, including Star Wars Eclipse and Wonder Woman, while also giving our takes on the night's big winners. As always, we cap off our lovely show with another introspective and fun edition of Listener Questions!
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Babylon's Fall Coming To PlayStations And PCs Near You In March

Announced at The Game Awards, Square Enix's upcoming collaboration with Platinum Games, Babylon's Fall, will be released on March 3, 2022. That's not all, though. Those who preorder the digital deluxe version will be able to play the game a number of days before launch. That number is three. You'll be able to play on February 28, three days before Babylon's Fall is officially released.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Launches Next June

Following a snazzy live performance at The Game Awards, the long-awaited DLC for Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course, made its first peep in months with a new trailer and, best of all, a release date. Mark June 30, 2022 as the day you'll control new playable character Ms. Chalice to...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Play As The Big Reaper Himself In Newly Revealed Have A Nice Death

Giving us some serious Death's Door vibes, Have a Nice Death is an action roguelite game just revealed at The Game Awards. The stunning hand-drawn art, however, gives it a unique personality, and its tone seems a little more humourous than Acid Nerve's hit title. You will be playing an overworked Death, and, as the head honcho of Death Incorporated, it's your job to make sure souls make it to their final resting place in the afterlife. But everyone needs a break now and then. In order to secure a much-needed vacation, you must steer your executive team, the Sorrows, away from their over-enthusiastic spree on Earth.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy