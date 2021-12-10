Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse Announced

Tonight, opening the annual Game Awards show, developer Ninja Theory showed off the first look at Hellblade II: Senua's Sacrifice gameplay. The trailer opens with protagonist Senua entering a cave with allies as an impossibly large, human-like beast stalks outside. When the giant beast walks into the cave, subsequently collapsing on the wall, the team attacks the monster, setting it ablaze. Soon after, Senua's team goes up in flames, as the beast slams its way around, trying to strike back at its aggressors. Spotting Senua and the remaining allies left living, the crew retreats, trying desperately to run away and retaliate as best it can.

