Users of the Sky Q set-top box and the new Sky Glass TV will see the ‌Apple TV+‌ automatically appear on their device, but it is possible to expedite the installation if it has not yet occurred by navigating to Settings, System Management, Resets & Updates, and clicking Refresh Apps. This "updates all existing apps on this device and adds any newly available apps," and should force the installation of the ‌Apple TV+‌ app.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO